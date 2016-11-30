(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Energy sector biggest riser as oil price soars
* RBS falls after failing bank stress test
* Ashtead, Zoopla, RPC hit record highs
By Peter Hobson and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 30 Britain's top share index rose
slightly on Wednesday, led by rebounding energy stocks as oil
prices jumped after a deal to curb global oversupply, though
banking stocks slipped after Royal Bank of Scotland failed a
stress test.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.1 percent.
The index was however set for a fall of 2.5 percent in November,
which would snap a five-month winning run.
The index has underperformed European peers this month, as
it contains many defensive stocks that have lagged as investors
have bet on a return of inflation and growth following the
election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.
The oil and gas sector was also flat for November, as it has
been whipsawed by speculation over Wednesday's meeting of top
oil producers in Vienna.
The FTSE's oil and gas index rose 4.1 percent
after oil prices shot up more than 8 percent as some of the
world's largest oil producers agreed to curb oil output for the
first time since 2008 in a last-ditch bid to support prices.
Royal Dutch Shell gained 3.9 percent, while shares
in BP were up 3.8 percent.
Banking stocks were dragged down by Royal Bank of Scotland
, which lost around 1.4 percent after it failed a stress
test by the Bank of England, meaning it will have to bolster its
capital buffer.
But Barclays and Standard Chartered rose
0.8 and 1.6 percent respectively, both reversing initial
weakness. The two banks failed some parts of the test. Lloyds
Banking Group and HSBC, which had adequate
capital, ended slightly higher.
Despite the choppy reaction, the stress test was generally
reassuring, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at London Capital
Group.
"The results showed greater balance sheet resilience across
the UK's banking sector ... This is comforting news for all
sectors, which may face uncertain times as the UK prepares to
leave the European Union," she said.
Elsewhere, slipping commodities prices saw mining stocks
fall, with Rio Tinto, Anglo American and
Glencore down by between 0.7 percent and 2.5 percent.
Shares in Capita fell to its lowest since 2006 after
the services provider received two broker downgrades. Its stock
fell 5.9 percent, the FTSE's biggest faller.
Several stocks touched record high levels. Equipment rental
firm Ashtead gained 3.7 percent and touched an all-time
high after RBC raised its target price.
On the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, property listing and
price comparison website Zoopla hit its best level
after it announced strong results and an optimistic forecast,
despite fears of a Brexit-related slowdown in the UK housing
market. Its shares ended up 4.9 percent.
Packaging company RPC also struck record levels on
higher revenues and broker upgrades, and was up 7.5 percent, the
top riser on the flat FTSE 250.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Alison Williams)