* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct at fresh record
* Sophos jumps on cybersecurity fears
* Damper Turkey demand hits TUI
* Small-caps hit new record high
By Helen Reid
LONDON, May 15 Britain's main share index
climbed to a new record high on Monday, fueled by oil and mining
stocks, and cybersecurity firm Sophos jumped after a ransomware
attack hit companies, hospitals and schools around the world.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent at 7,446.84 points
by 0920 GMT, having hit a fresh high of 7,460.20 points at the
open.
Mid-cap cybersecurity services firm Sophos jumped
6.9 percent, hitting a new record high, after a global
ransomware attack hit companies, hospitals and schools around
the world.
"Sophos have a really strong position in the small and
medium business sector, and ransomware often targets them as
they tend to have the least sophisticated systems in place,"
said Neil Campling, technology analyst at Northern Trust.
"With a world that's more digital, these attacks become more
sophisticated and more prevalent," he added.
Small-cap security firm NCC Group also rose 2.7
percent.
Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose in
concert with European peers as crude prices jumped to $52 a
barrel after Russia and Saudi Arabia said supply cuts needed to
last into 2018.
Miners Anglo American, Glencore, BHP
Billiton and Antofagasta were the top boosts to
the index, up 1.3 to 2 percent.
Europe's largest tour operator TUI Group fell as
much as 5 percent after it said "challenging" conditions had
driven it to a wider loss in its second quarter.
The company maintained full-year targets, however, saying
travel to Spain, Greece and the Caribbean was offsetting a
slowdown in Turkey and North Africa. Its summer trading was in
line with expectations.
"The targeted 10%+ annual underlying earnings growth looks
assured, but we worry about the increasing capital intensity
required to generate said growth," said Panmure Gordon analyst
Mark Irvine-Fortescue.
Retailers Marks & Spencer and Next also fell
1.5 to 2.2 percent.
Mid-cap crematorium operator Dignity jumped more
than 7 percent, on course for its best day in two months after a
positive trading update.
The small caps index also scaled a fresh record high, up 0.2
percent with semiconductor maker Nanoco Group the top
gainer, up 7 percent.
Miner Lonmin meanwhile fell 8 percent after
reporting an operating loss for its first-half, hit by higher
costs and lower production.
Reporting by Helen Reid