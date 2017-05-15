* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct at fresh record
* Sophos jumps on cybersecurity fears
* Damper Turkey demand hits TUI
* Small-caps hit new record high
By Helen Reid and Kit Rees
LONDON, May 15 Britain's main share index
climbed to a new record high on Monday, fuelled by oil and
mining stocks, and cybersecurity firm Sophos jumped
after a ransomware attack hit companies, hospitals and schools
worldwide.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent at 7,454.37 points
at its close, having hit a fresh high of 7,460.20 points at the
open. The blue chip index sealed its 8th session of straight
gains - its longest winning streak since the start of January.
Mid-cap cybersecurity services firm Sophos soared
7.3 percent, touching a new record high, after a global
ransomware attack hit companies, hospitals and schools.
"Sophos have a really strong position in the small and
medium business sector, and ransomware often targets them as
they tend to have the least sophisticated systems in place,"
said Neil Campling, technology analyst at Northern Trust.
"With a world that's more digital, these attacks become more
sophisticated and more prevalent."
Small-cap security firm NCC Group also rose 2.7
percent.
Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained
in concert with European peers as crude prices rose above $52 a
barrel after Russia and Saudi Arabia said supply cuts needed to
last into 2018.
Miners Anglo American, Glencore, BHP
Billiton and Antofagasta were the top boosts to
the index, up 2.3 to 3.2 percent.
Europe's largest tour operator TUI Group fell as
much as 5 percent after it said "challenging" conditions had
driven it to a wider loss in its second quarter.
The company maintained full-year targets, however, saying
that travel to Spain, Greece and the Caribbean was offsetting a
slowdown in Turkey and North Africa. TUI's summer trading was in
line with expectations.
"The targeted 10 percent-plus annual underlying earnings
growth looks assured, but we worry about the increasing capital
intensity required to generate said growth," said Panmure Gordon
analyst Mark Irvine-Fortescue.
Mid-cap crematorium operator Dignity jumped as much
as 9.9 percent, though pared earlier gains to end 2.3 percent
higher after a positive trading update.
The small caps index also scaled a fresh record
high, up 0.1 percent with semiconductor maker Nanoco Group
among the top gainers, up 4.2 percent.
Miner Lonmin meanwhile fell 7.4 percent after
reporting an operating loss for its first-half, hurt by higher
costs and lower production.
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Kit Rees; editing by Mark
Heinrich)