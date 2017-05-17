(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 flat
* Lloyds rises after govt sales final stake
* Hargreaves rebounds, upgrade boost Kingfisher
* British Land falls after cautious outlook
* Sophos hits fresh high following results
By Kit Rees
LONDON, May 17 Britain's top share index held
close to a record high on Wednesday, helped by gains among
miners and banking stock Lloyds, though a fall in
British Land's stock weighed on housing-focused peers.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was flat in percentage
terms at 7,521.33 points by 0918 GMT, within a whisker of a
record high hit in the previous session.
Traders, however, were more cautious on the FTSE's recent
run, which has seen its longest gaining streak since January.
"There's nothing really driving this market higher in terms
of positive sentiment," John Moore, a trader at Berkeley
Capital, said.
"We believe it's a bit of a final short squeeze, getting the
last of the bears out of the market before a bit of a move
lower."
While a broader risk-off mood prevailed among European
indexes, Britain's large caps were led by gains in Lloyds
, which rose more than 2 percent after the British
government sold off its remaining stake in the lender following
its bailout in the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.
Investment platform provider Hargreaves Lansdown
was also a top gainer, up 2.3 percent and recovering some of its
losses from the previous session.
Its shares tumbled 8.5 percent on Tuesday, with traders
pointing to an announcement from ETF provider Vanguard about
plans to sell directly to investors in Europe for the first
time.
"The HL business model has proved itself to be incredibly
resilient in the face of a couple of major headwinds in recent
years," Shore Capital analyst Paul McGinnis said in a note.
"We would be a lot more nervous around the implications of
the Vanguard platform for the fledgling robo-advice sector."
Mining stocks also supported the blue chips, with Rio Tinto
, Antofagasta and Anglo American all
gaining between 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent on the back of steady
copper prices.
Precious metals miner Fresnillo was also in demand
as the price of gold rose.
Broker action lifted shares in Kingfisher, which was
up nearly 2 percent after HSBC raised its recommendation on the
stock to "buy" from "hold".
A Jefferies downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" weighed
on pharma stock Hikma, which dropped 2.6 percent.
Jefferies equity analyst James Vane-Tempest cited the recent
delay in U.S. approval for Hikma's generic drug Advair.
Results also weighed on British Land, falling 3
percent and on track for its biggest one-day loss in four months
after issuing a cautious outlook for the property market due to
Brexit uncertainty.
Peers Land Securities Group and Intu Properties
also fell.
Outside of the blue chips, well-received full-year results
from Sophos helped the network security firm hit a
fresh lifetime high, up 8.6 percent.
The stock has been in demand in the wake of a global
'ransomware' attack, boosting shares in cyber security firms.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Andrew Heavens)