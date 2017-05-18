LONDON May 18 British energy suppliers Centrica
and SSE rose on Thursday, extending gains after
the UK Conservative Party's manifesto pledge to cap household
energy tariffs soothed investors' worries about the severity of
the caps.
Centrica rose 4 percent, while SSE gained
1.8 percent. Both had been hit earlier in the month when Prime
Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party said that they would
cap domestic prices if they won a general election in June.
Analysts at Jefferies and Bernstein both said that the hit
to the companies from the proposed price cap might not be as
great as initially feared.
(Reporting by Kit Rees and Helen Reid, Editing by Vikram
Subhedar)