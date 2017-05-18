* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct
By Helen Reid
LONDON, May 18 British blue chips suffered their
worst day since the end of April on Thursday, but came off lows
as pressure triggered by uncertainty over U.S. President Donald
Trump's stimulus agenda eased.
The mostly foreign-earning FTSE 100 index ended down
0.9 percent, underperforming the broader European market as the
pound strengthened after data showed consumers are maintaining
spending despite inflation worries.
Global stocks recovered after Wall Street turned into
positive territory, as strong economic data emboldened investors
after a heavy sell off in the previous session.
Energy stocks were the biggest weight, taking 27 points off
the FTSE, as oil prices fell on signs that the market remained
well supplied with crude despite efforts by OPEC and other big
exporters to curb production and support prices.
Royal Dutch Shell was FTSE's biggest faller, down
3.9 percent, while BP fell 0.3 percent.
Construction stocks, which had been among the biggest
beneficiaries of hopes surrounding Trump's promised
infrastructure spending, were the biggest losers by mid-morning
but they pared most of their losses as the mood improved.
Among them, equipment rental firm Ashtead fell 1.1
percent and building materials firm CRH ended flat.
Some investors said turmoil in the U.S. could spur further
rotation from the American market into European and UK equities.
The world's biggest credit card data company Experian
fell 2 percent after its full-year results showed
slower growth in North America, while profitability and cash
flow remained strong.
Hargreaves Lansdown rose 0.6 percent after a
largely positive trading update saw assets jump 10 percent with
increased market gains and inflows as more retail investors
stashed savings into the new Lifetime ISA amid a global surge in
equity markets.
Analysts at Liberum, however, maintained a 'sell' on the
stock, saying rival Vanguard's aggressively priced platform
launched in the UK on Tuesday signalled increasing pressures on
Hargreaves' business model.
Luxury trench coat maker Burberry was a bright spot
on the blue-chips, up 4.7 percent after its full-year results
showing strong free cash flow rekindled investors' hopes for the
stock.
Profits were down 21 percent when the currency impact is
stripped out, hit by weaker demand in the U.S.
But analysts saw a better-than-expected cash flow, higher
dividend and new share buy-back as positive signs for the
company.
"Despite all the difficulties of the last few years, cash
flow has held up throughout," said Steve Clayton, manager of the
HL Select UK Shares fund.
M&A action brightened the picture on the mid-cap
index. Laundry services group Berendsen surged 21
percent after it rejected French rival Elis's $2.6 billion
offer, saying it undervalued the firm significantly.
The French firm's latest approach was batted off as
Berendsen said it did not see a basis for any further
discussions with Elis.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ed Osmond
and Pritha Sarkar)