* UK blue chip index FTSE up 0.4 pct
* Marks & Spencer among top gainers after results
* But disappointing update hits Kingfisher
* Energy stocks provide support, miners weigh
* Tanzania troubles drag Acacia into worst day ever
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 24 UK blue chip stocks rose on
Wednesday, helped by gains in Marks & Spencer after its
solid results and by advances in energy stocks, although weaker
miners kept a lid on the British market.
The FTSE rose 0.4 percent to 7,514.90 points, while
the mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.15 percent, just shy
of a fresh record high hit on Tuesday.
The index's gains were capped by losses in basic resources
stocks after a sell-off in commodities following Moody's debt
downgrade on China, a big global metals consumer.
"The heavy sell-off in commodities following China's debt
rating downgrade has taken its toll," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior
market analyst at LCG, said in a note.
Rio Tinto declined 0.5 percent and precious metal
miners Randgold and Fresnillo fell 1.5 and 0.4
percent respectively. Glencore lost 0.1 percent after
saying it had made an informal approach to U.S. grains trader
Bunge to discuss a "a possible consensual business
combination." But Bunge responded by saying it was not in talks
with the mining and commodities group.
Mid-cap miner Acacia Mining fell 29.7 percent, its
weakest day ever, as Tanzania's mining minister was fired
following an investigation into possible undeclared exports by
mining companies to evade tax.
Tanzania President John Magufuli said the investigation
report revealed that Acacia, which denied wrongdoing, declared
the presence of gold, copper and silver in its mineral sand
exports but did not declare other precious metals in the
consignments.
Marks & Spencer rose 1.5 percent, reversing earlier
losses that followed the release of results showing a 10 percent
drop in earnings and sliding sales in the latest quarter. The
retailer said that in spite of the weaker quarter, improving
profit margins and steady market share showed its struggling
clothing business was on the mend.
"We think that consensus profit forecasts (for 2017-18) will
hold fairly steady today, albeit with improving trends in
clothing margins suggesting some potential upside for the year,"
said RBC Europe analyst Richard Chamberlain, who has an
"outperform" rating on the stock.
But a disappointing update hit Kingfisher, which
fell 7 percent. The home improvements retailer reported a 0.6
percent fall in first-quarter sales from stores open for more
than a year, due to weak sales in France, where the firm remains
cautious about its prospects.
Analysts at UBS had estimated sales from stores open for
more than a year would increase by 1 percent, while analysts at
Davy expected a rise of 0.3 percent.
Engineering firm Babcock fell 1 percent after its
full-year results, while Medclinic was down 6.4
percent, after reporting a 19 percent drop in underlying
full-year earnings as regulations in the Middle East
weighed.
Providing support to the FTSE were gains among healthcare
stocks with AstraZeneca and Shire, as well as
strength among energy stocks with BP up 0.9 percent.
Among midcaps, TalkTalk was a heavy faller, down
3.2 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell"
from "neutral" on valuation grounds, while Dixons Carphone
rose 4.7 percent after beating fourth quarter trading
forecasts.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)