By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 25 British shares steadied on
Thursday as investors sought fresh catalysts after a run that
lifted the country's main indexes to record highs, while
Petrofac saw one third of its value wiped out amid
worries over a fraud investigation.
Data showing that Britain's economy slowed more than
previously thought in the first three months of 2017 pushed
sterling lower, while the FTSE - which benefits from a weaker
currency - recovered slightly from earlier lows.
The FTSE 100 ended up 0.04 percent, shy of a record
high hit last week, as weakness among commodity stocks was more
than offset by stronger financials and consumer stocks.
The biggest stock movers were mid caps, although the FTSE
250 index also ended broadly unchanged and very close
to the record high hit this week.
Petrofac fell 30 percent, making it the biggest FTSE 250
faller, after the oilfield services firm suspended its chief
operating officer in response to a British investigation into
alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering.
Investors feared the investigation and the suspension of COO
Marwan Chedid could hurt the company's ability to win work.
"We are concerned that (Chedid's) departure may have a
knock-on effect on Petrofac's operational oversight and ability
to secure new work," Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Pulleyn said.
Another top faller was Tanzania-focused miner Acacia Mining
. Its stock was under pressure for a second day, down
12.8 percent, after the country's mining minister was fired on
Wednesday following an investigation into possible undeclared
exports by miners to evade tax.
"Acacia has been accused of under-reporting contained gold
in concentrate ... This is highly unusual but we see this
placing its licence to operate under pressure," RBC analysts
said.
They downgraded the stock to underperform citing uncertainty
around future implications, but noted how a resolution was still
possible, creating "a value opportunity".
Elsewhere the focus was on an Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries meeting in Vienna, which decided to extend
cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018 in a bid to
drain a global glut that has depressed markets.
The decision had little impact on equities but sent oil
prices sharply lower, dragging down the energy sector and making
it the biggest weight on the FTSE.
"OPEC members had a chance today but bottled it. A
nine-month extension just isn't enough to really lift oil prices
as we'll continue to see US shale fill the gap," said Neil
Wilson, analyst at ETX Capital in London.
Oil major BP fell 1.1 percent on the back of falling
crude prices.
Among other commodity stocks, miners Anglo American,
Rio Tinto and Glencore all fell but came off
lows as copper prices reversed course to hit three-week highs as
worries about prolonged disruptions at the giant Grasberg copper
mine in Indonesia triggered short-covering.
Among top FTSE gainers was 3I Group, which rose 3.7
percent after a broker lifted the price target on the private
equity and venture capital company.
Intermediate Capital Group soared 14 percent after
its full-year results, and GVC Holdings rose by 2percent
after a first-quarter update.
Media group Daily Mail and General Trust fell 6.8
percent as it warned that revenue in its information business
would be lower than previously forecast after posting a fall in
first half profit.
