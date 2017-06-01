(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Inmarsat shoots up as SoftBank speculation swirls
* 3I tops FTSE after Barclays upgrade
* Polls send sterling lower, boosting large-caps
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 1 Britain's major share index
climbed on Thursday, flirting with its record high level as a
weaker sterling gave large multinationals a leg up, while
Inmarsat rose on merger speculation.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent by 0900 GMT, with
consumer staples and industrials stocks providing the top boosts
to send it hovering near its highest intra-day level of 7,586.45
points hit on Wednesday.
London-listed multi-national firms, which dominate the
index, benefit when sterling weakens. Pressure on the currency
has been increasing over the past week as some opinion polls
point to a tighter-than-expected race in next week's election.
The latest poll published by the Times late on Wednesday had
May leading by just 3 points ahead of the opposition Labour
party.
Mid-caps lagged the larger stocks slightly, up 0.2 percent.
"We have seen a relative underperformance of domestic
focused UK equities as political risk increases alongside the
perceived uncertainty of the Brexit outcome," said Edward Park,
investment director at Brooks Macdonald.
But Inmarsat gained 5.4 percent on the day, leading
the way among European satellite companies, with France's SES
and Eutelsat also fuelled by speculation
they could be takeover targets after sources said Softbank would
let its planned $14 billion merger between OneWeb and Intelsat
collapse.
While the large-caps were ahead on the day, UBS Wealth
Management warned the boost to the FTSE 100 from the weak pound
could be turning stale.
"The UK equity market's tailwind from the weak pound is
fading, and as we lap the currency low point during the second
and third quarters of this year, the market will no longer
receive a boost from currency effects," said deputy head of the
UK investment office Caroline Simmons.
Gains among large-caps were broad-based and broker calls
helped some specific stocks stand out.
Private equity firm 3I Group led large-cap gains, up
3.2 percent after Barcalys raised its price target on the stock,
saying a trading update from Action management, which accounts
for 30 percent of 3I's portfolio, was reassuring and the group
was confident on cash generation.
Mediclinic however sank 3.3 percent, the top FTSE
faller, after both Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch cut their rating on the private health-care provider.
Meanwhile bus and rail company FirstGroup fell 5.7
percent after a 23 percent profit jump was overshadowed by its
warning of a mixed trading outlook.
Challenger bank Aldermore fell 3 percent after Exane
cut it to "underperform", citing slowing loan growth and an
uptick in impairments.
Business support services firm G4S and real estate
investment trust Segro were confirmed as the latest
additions to the blue-chip index, with changes effective on June
16.
Intu Properties and Hikma Pharmaceuticals
were set to be demoted from the large-caps to the mid-cap index,
as part of a quarterly review reshuffling stocks based on their
relative size.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Alison Williams)