By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 1 Britain's major share index
climbed on Thursday, flirting with its record high level but
underperforming European peers, while Inmarsat rose on merger
speculation.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent, with consumer
staples and industrials stocks providing the top boosts to send
it hovering near its highest intra-day level of 7,586.45 points
hit on Wednesday.
A weaker sterling initially provided a boost to the
London-listed multi-national firms, but the currency turned
positive by the end of trading. Pressure on sterling has been
intensifying over the past week as some opinion polls point to a
tighter-than-expected race.
The latest poll published by the Times showed May's lead
down to just 3 percentage points ahead of the opposition Labour
party, with a week to go until the vote.
While the large-caps were ahead on the day, they
underperformed the broader European index and were handily
beaten by French and Italian equities.
UBS Wealth Management warned that the boost to the FTSE 100
from the weak pound could be turning stale.
"The UK equity market's tailwind from the weak pound is
fading, and as we lap the currency low point during the second
and third quarters of this year, the market will no longer
receive a boost from currency effects," said deputy head of the
UK investment office Caroline Simmons.
Mid-caps, which have been outpacing their larger
counterparts, lagged slightly, up just 0.2 percent.
"We have seen a relative underperformance of
domestic-focused UK equities as political risk increases
alongside the perceived uncertainty of the Brexit outcome," said
Edward Park, investment director at Brooks Macdonald.
But Inmarsat gained 5.4 percent on the day, leading
the way among European satellite companies, with France's SES
and Eutelsat also fuelled by speculation
they could be takeover targets after sources said Softbank would
let its planned $14 billion merger between OneWeb and Intelsat
collapse.
Gains among large-caps were broad-based and broker calls
helped some specific stocks stand out.
Private equity firm 3I Group rose 3.2 percent after
Barclays raised its price target on the stock, saying a trading
update from Action management, which accounts for 30 percent of
3I's portfolio, was reassuring and the group was confident on
cash generation.
Mediclinic however sank 3.4 percent, the top FTSE
faller, after both Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch cut their rating on the private health-care provider.
Meanwhile mid-cap bus and rail company FirstGroup
fell 5.7 percent after a 23-percent profit jump was overshadowed
by its warning of a mixed trading outlook.
Challenger bank Aldermore fell 3 percent after Exane
cut it to "underperform", citing slowing loan growth and an
uptick in impairments.
Online car retailer Auto Trader hit a record high
after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight." Its shares
were up 4.5 percent.
National Grid, Taylor Wimpey and Marks &
Spencer had all gone ex-dividend on the day.
Business support services firm G4S and real estate
investment trust Segro were confirmed as the latest
additions to the blue-chip index, with changes effective on June
16.
Intu Properties and Hikma Pharmaceuticals
were set to be demoted to the mid-cap index, as part of the
quarterly review reshuffling stocks based on their relative
size.
