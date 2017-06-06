* FTSE 100 flat at close, mid caps down 1.1 pct
* Gold, silver miners in demand, defensives rise
* ConvaTec drops after investors sell stake
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 6 UK shares remained stuck below
last week's record high on Tuesday as investors sought safety in
precious metals miners and defensives ahead of Thursday's
general election, while British mid caps dropped close to a
three-week low.
The blue chip FTSE 100 closed flat in percentage
terms, while the more domestically-exposed mid cap index
dropped more than 1 percent, its biggest one-day loss in two
months.
While large caps spent the majority of the trading session
in negative territory, a dip in the British pound helped the
blue chip index end broadly unchanged.
“The direct impacts (from this election) are currency, very
important especially for the FTSE 100 given how international it
is," Caroline Simmons, deputy head of the UK investment office
at UBS Wealth Management, said.
"This time we’ve got a focus on corporate tax rates given
what’s in the Labour manifesto, and personal income taxes and
whether that would affect the consumption patterns for UK-listed
companies.”
Investors instead sought refuge in precious metals miners
Fresnillo and Randgold Resources, which gained
3.2 percent and 2.7 percent respectively, while more defensive
plays such as consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser and
British American Tobacco were also in demand.
Miners followed suit, reversing earlier losses as the
pressure eased on the price of copper, which traded flat. Anglo
American, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton
were all up between 1.2 percent and 1.9 percent.
Medical technology firm ConvaTec was the biggest
individual faller, however, down 4 percent after two investors
sold a higher stake via a placing.
Luxury goods firm Burberry was also down 3.7
percent after HSBC cut its rating on the stock to "reduce" from
"hold", citing a lack of visibility on the top line.
"Every shareholder-friendly initiative seems to have been
looked at to enable Burberry shares to be protected in the
absence of what, in our view, would be the only real solid
booster: a sustainable rebound in sales growth," analysts at
HSBC said in a note.
Falls among mid caps were fairly broad-based, with
outsourcer Capita, oilfield services provider Petrofac
and support services firm Carillion all down
more than 4.6 percent.
AO World was the biggest mid-cap faller, dropping
10.7 percent and hitting its lowest level since July 2016 after
the online retailer warned of a significant slowdown in UK sales
growth in the first quarter.
