* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Investors eye tighter than expected UK election
* RBS leads financials higher
* RPC falls after results
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index rose
as banks enjoyed a lift from RBS and mid-caps
outperformed on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to
begin voting in parliamentary elections.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent on the final day of
a campaign which has seen polls suggesting support for Prime
Minister Theresa May's party was slipping, raising the
possibility of a smaller majority or a hung parliament.
But investors still saw a Conservative majority as the most
likely outcome and although volatility has ticked up
over the past week, it remains near historic lows and far from
its levels in the run-up to the Brexit vote in June last year.
Mid-caps outperformed blue-chip stocks, up 0.5
percent after three sessions in the red. The more
domestically-exposed stocks have been under more pressure of
late due to the perception of heightened British political risk.
"I think mid-caps will do better on the back of a
Conservative win," said Colin McLean, manager of the UK growth
fund at SVM Asset Management, adding they may suffer from a win
by Labour whose policies could increase labour costs.
"The bigger picture is that international stocks have been
doing less well ... quite a lot of what drove markets last year
has gone into reverse over the last six months and investors are
looking again at some of the beneficiaries of lower growth and
deflation," he added.
"That probably drives investors a little bit more than the
election."
Royal Bank of Scotland was the top FTSE gainer on a
subdued day of trading, leading financials stocks which were the
biggest boost to the index, helped higher by relief after the
rescue of Spain's Banco Popular by Banco Santander
.
Lloyds and Barclays gained 1.4 to 1.6
percent. Europe's banking stocks were among the best
sectoral gainers.
Pharmaceuticals companies were the top fallers among major
global companies.
Astrazeneca fell 1.4 percent, after selling the
rights for its migraine drug Zomig to Grunenthal for up to $302
million.
Shire also dropped 2 percent.
House prices in May came in 3.3 percent higher than a year
ago, slightly ahead of the forecast by economists in a Reuters
poll, giving a slight boost to housebuilders Persimmon
and Taylor Wimpey.
Money managers were treading carefully ahead of the next big
potential macro shock, mindful of the unexpected outcomes of the
Brexit vote and U.S. election.
"This is a dangerous game to play - as polls and bookmakers
alike can often be wrong. Even with the result known, market
direction is difficult to predict," said Asbjorn Trolle Hansen,
manager of the Nordea GBP diversified return fund.
Packaging group RPC's profits more than doubled, yet
it fell 2.2 percent, among the worst-performing mid-caps. Some
brokers had raised concerns over its acquisition-heavy strategy.
"The group has tried to address these concerns with
increased disclosure in these results but has clearly failed to
satisfy the market," said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)