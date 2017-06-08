* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Britons go to the polls in test of Prime Minister May
* Laundry deal boosts Berendsen
* Ex-divs weigh
By Helen Reid and Kit Rees
LONDON, June 8 The UK's top share index dropped
to a three-week low on Thursday as Britons headed to the polls
after a tumultuous campaign which saw Prime Minister Theresa
May's lead tighten in recent weeks.
The major FTSE 100 benchmark slid steadily
throughout the session to close 0.4 percent lower at 7,449.98
points, after the European Central Bank signalled an end to more
interest rate cuts, and ahead of results from Britain's
parliamentary elections.
Polls indicated Prime Minister May's gamble on securing a
bigger Conservative majority would be rewarded with a win,
though the surprise 2016 vote to quit the European Union meant
investors were considering all scenarios.
Mid-caps have outperformed the exporter-heavy FTSE
100 so far this year but the blue-chips have gained back some
ground in recent weeks as tightening polls prompted greater
caution on domestic stocks.
"Some investors, possibly the market makers, have been told
to get their books fairly straight rather than having long
positions in stocks that could take a caning," said Paul
Mumford, manager of the Cavendish opportunities fund.
"If you were to get a coalition, or Labour win, or a very
small, difficult-to-work Conservative result, then the market
would take it quite badly in the short term, the pound would
drop and this would provide a boost to the exporters," he added.
"So the FTSE 100 has performed relatively well because
people want to have an overseas hedge."
Inversely, a bigger majority for the Conservatives could
prompt institutions to pick up some bargains among mid-caps,
Mumford said.
U.S. bank Citi advised investors to hedge political risk
through the "UK 8", a list of blue-chip stocks least exposed to
domestic sales, while avoiding the "Anti UK 8" stocks with the
greatest dependence on the British economy.
Traders in the City of London prepared for a long night,
with banks and brokers pulling in extra staff to cover for
potential volatility as results trickle in.
While macroeconomic events were front and centre of
investors' minds, some company moves stood out.
Centrica and SSE were among the top 10
blue-chip gainers. Their share prices have dipped in recent
weeks as the election approached, with investors concerned about
manifesto promises to cap energy prices or nationalise the
companies.
Firms going ex-dividend weighed, however, with Vodafone
falling 4.8 percent and WPP down 2.7 percent.
Among mid-caps, Berendsen jumped 11 percent, the
most actively traded stock as investors cheered a merger with
Elis after the French laundry firm sweetened its offer
for the company.
Elis' latest offer valued Berendsen at 2.2 billion pounds,
or 1,250p a share, a 45 percent premium to its closing price
before the initial takeover offer last month.
Petrofac shares jumped more than 4 percent, among
top European gainers, after the oil services firm sealed a
10-year deal with Petroleum Development Oman.
