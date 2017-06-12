(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Tech stocks fall amid sector jitters
* Mitie jumps on cost-cutting strategy
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers
By Helen Reid
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as
a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor
Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its
fortunes.
Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.3 percent by 1000 GMT,
with investors dumping tech and other cyclical stocks, which
feature heavily on the blue-chip index, and heading into
defensive sectors.
Software company Micro Focus and accounting
platform provider Sage Group were the biggest blue-chip
fallers, taken down by a pan-European tech sector set
for its worst day since the post-Brexit sell-off a year ago.
Anti-virus provider Sophos, which had been a top
gainer after a ransomware virus spread across the world, fell
5.1 percent on the mid-cap index.
Polar Capital Technology Trust fell 4.4 percent on
the mid-caps, while Allianz's technology investment trust
was the worst small-cap faller, down 4.6 percent.
The declines came after a sharp tech sector sell-off on Wall
street on Friday - Apple shares had their worst day in more than
a year as Goldman Sachs put out a note urging caution across the
sector.
"Overvaluations of technology companies today resemble
previous investment manias," said Fergus Shaw, fund manager at
Cerno Capital.
"The fact that even successful businesses can become caught
in a mania is evident in the case of Vodafone when its shares
peaked at over 4 pounds in 2000, but are just 2 pounds today."
"During this initial tech boom, Sage shares also hit a high
at 8 pounds, yet despite the increased profits and dividends
since, the share price is now 6.70 pounds. "
Tech stocks aside, the broad-based dip took down a mixed bag
of stocks, reflecting a downbeat day across European benchmarks,
with the STOXX 600 down 0.8 percent.
Brokers' greater caution on cyclicals, advocating a move
towards more defensive sectors, was reflected in the FTSE's
moves.
Miners Antofagasta, Fresnillo and BHP
Billiton were some of the top weights, while defensive
stocks Reckitt Benckiser, BT and Vodafone
were among the top gainers.
A rare bright spot was the energy sector, with oil firms
Royal Dutch Shell and BP up as oil prices gained
with traders betting the crude market has bottomed.
Mitie hit a one-year high, up 9.2 percent after the
contractor swung to a full-year operating loss after restating
its accounts. Its cost-cutting programme and outlook were well
received by investors.
"Completed accounting review is providing Mitie with a base
from which to build after a tumultuous 12 months," said Stifel
analysts, praising the 45 million pound cost efficiency
programme Mitie launched.
Liberum upped the stock from "sell" to "hold".
Meanwhile, shares in Acacia Mining fell 7 percent
after Tanzanian media reported a government investigation team
had accused the company of operating in the country illegally.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Keith Weir)