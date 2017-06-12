* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct at close
* Tech stocks fall amid sector jitters
* Mitie jumps on cost-cutting strategy
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers
(Updates prices at close, adds detail)
By Helen Reid and Kit Rees
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as
a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor
Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its
fortunes.
Britain's FTSE 100 closed down 0.2 percent, with
investors dumping tech and other cyclical stocks, which feature
heavily on the blue-chip index, and heading into defensive
sectors.
Software company Micro Focus and accounting
platform provider Sage Group were among the biggest
blue-chip fallers, taken down by a pan-European tech sector
which marked its worst day since the post-Brexit
sell-off a year ago.
Anti-virus provider Sophos, which had been a top
gainer after a ransomware virus spread across the world, fell
5.8 percent on the mid-cap index.
Polar Capital Technology Trust fell 4 percent on the
mid-caps, while Allianz's technology investment trust
was down 2.3 percent among small caps.
The declines came after a sharp tech sector sell-off on Wall
street on Friday - Apple shares had their worst day in more than
a year as Goldman Sachs put out a note urging caution across the
sector.
"Overvaluations of technology companies today resemble
previous investment manias," said Fergus Shaw, fund manager at
Cerno Capital.
"The fact that even successful businesses can become caught
in a mania is evident in the case of Vodafone when its shares
peaked at over 4 pounds in 2000, but are just 2 pounds today."
"During this initial tech boom, Sage shares also hit a high
at 8 pounds, yet despite the increased profits and dividends
since, the share price is now 6.70 pounds. "
Tech stocks aside, the decline took down a mixed bag of
stocks, reflecting a downbeat day across European benchmarks,
with the STOXX 600 down 0.9 percent.
Brokers' greater caution on cyclicals, advocating a move
towards more defensive sectors, was reflected in the FTSE's
moves.
Miners Antofagasta and Fresnillo were some
of the biggest fallers while defensive stocks BT and
Vodafone gained.
A rare bright spot was the energy sector, with oil firms
Royal Dutch Shell and BP up as oil prices rose,
with traders betting the crude market has bottomed.
Mitie hit a more than a one year high, up 13.5
percent after the contractor swung to a full-year operating loss
after restating its accounts. Its cost-cutting programme and
outlook were well received by investors.
"Completed accounting review is providing Mitie with a base
from which to build after a tumultuous 12 months," said Stifel
analysts, praising the 45 million pound cost efficiency
programme Mitie launched.
Liberum upped the stock from "sell" to "hold".
Meanwhile, shares in Acacia Mining dropped 13
percent after Tanzanian media reported a government
investigation team had accused the company of operating in the
country illegally.
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Kit Rees; Editing by Mark Potter)