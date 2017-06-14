* FTSE 100 ends down 0.35 pct
* Bellway update boosts housebuilders
* easyJet rises after upgrade
* Banks, GKN, Ashtead among fallers
By Kit Rees and Danilo Masoni
LONDON, June 14 Britain's top share index ended
lower on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as a late drop in crude
prices hit oil stocks, more than offsetting gains in
housebuilders following a well-received update from Bellway
.
Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.35
percent, while the mid caps managed to end in positive
territory, up 0.58 percent.
Housebuilders had suffered a selloff in the immediate
aftermath of the UK's general election, which resulted in a hung
parliament, but a trading update from Bellway eased
investors' concerns as the firm said demand had not slowed in
the run-up to the election.
"Housebuilders generally ... have been marked down because
of fears over the UK economy, the UK property market, but
actually the numbers that are coming out of these companies are
still pretty reassuring," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown.
"There are a number of tailwinds that (the housebuilders)
also have, one of which is extremely low interest rates, another
of which is the chronic lack of housing in this country, and a
third thing is the government help-to-buy scheme," Khalaf added.
Bellway's shares rose 5.9 percent to a record high, while
blue chip peers Barratt Developments, Persimmon
and Taylor Wimpey were among the top FTSE gainers, up
between 1.3 percent to 3.2 percent.
But a fall in crude oil prices, following reports showing
that U.S. crude inventories were still increasing, weighed on
energy stocks, which took most points off the FTSE. Shares in BP
and Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.8 and 1.3 percent
respectively.
Miners were also lower, with Anglo American and
Glencore both down more than 2.5 percent.
Mid-cap Acacia Mining bucked the weaker trend, up
7.9 percent, rallying after news that the gold miner and
Tanzania had agreed to talks to try to settle a festering
dispute over taxes, royalties and exports.
British large-caps had earlier benefited after sterling
weakened following UK data showing that earnings after inflation
had contracted at the fastest pace since 2014, highlighting the
growing post-Brexit strain on households. But the
pound later reversed losses following a weak set of economic
data in the U.S.
Among individual stock movers, budget airline easyJet
rose 1.5 percent after Davy Research upgraded the stock
to "neutral" from "underperform", citing its higher operating
leverage in the current environment.
"We believe that the European low-cost carriers will
continue to see improving pricing trends as we approach peak
summer, albeit a consensus among the airlines has yet to form on
whether pricing will be positive or negative," analysts at Davy
said in a note.
Among the fallers were banks Lloyds and Standard
Chartered, while equipment hire firm Ashtead
dropped 1.4 percent, extending losses from the previous session
after its earnings update.
"Strong results, but no consensus upgrades, saw a muted
investor reaction and we see more downside from here," analysts
at UBS said, adding that accelerating competition and slowing
end markets this summer could leave Ashtead's valuation exposed.
Likewise, shares in engineering group GKN also came
under pressure after Panmure cut its rating to "sell" from
"hold", on the back of challenges in the U.S. auto and Middle
East aircraft markets.
