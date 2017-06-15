(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct, FTSE 250 down 1.2 pct
* Mid caps set for biggest one-day drop this year
* DFS dives after profit warning
* Next cut at Credit Suisse
* Miners, energy also weigh
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 15 British mid caps were poised for
their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp
slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest
sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic
economy.
Struggling retailers, weak commodities stocks and
ex-dividends also sent the blue chip FTSE 100 index to
its lowest level in one month, down 0.7 percent at 7,423.52
points by 0917 GMT, while the mid caps fell 1.4 percent.
"If one of the indices is going to find things tougher, it's
likely to be the (FTSE) 250 than the 100," Mike van Dulken, head
of research at Accendo Markets, said.
The session was proving especially tricky for British
retailers after furniture seller DFS plummeted more
than 22 percent following a profit warning, blaming a weaker
trading environment. Its shares were set for their worst day
since listing.
Shares in mid cap peer Howden Joinery also nursed a
5.5 percent loss, while smaller firm ScS tumbled 9
percent. The FTSE 350 general retailers index
dropped 2.5 percent.
"DFS believes that (like-for-like) sales could recover,
however, we take a more cautious view given rising inflation and
Brexit uncertainty," analysts at Jefferies said in a note,
downgrading DFS to "hold".
A sharp fall in retail sales in May showed that British
retailers are facing a tough time as a jump in inflation and low
wage growth puts pressure on consumers, with a hung parliament
following the UK general election also adding to political
uncertainty.
Weakness in retail was also evidenced in the U.S. in the
previous session, when figures showed that U.S. consumer prices
unexpectedly fell in May.
The latest macroeconomic data also put the spotlight on a
Bank of England interest rate decision later in the day.
Aside from falls in Persimmon and other stocks
trading ex-dividend, clothes retailer Next saw its
shares drop 4.7 percent after Credit Suisse cut its rating to
"underperform", pointing to weak pricing across Europe for the
wider sector.
"With earnings, margins and cash conversion continuing to
fall we regard Next as a value trap," Credit Suisse analysts
said in a note.
Falls in mining firms also weighed, with Anglo American
, BHP Billiton and Glencore all weaker
as the price of copper fell, set back by strength in the dollar
after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates.
Likewise oil & gas stocks BP and Royal Dutch Shell
retreated as the price of oil hit a six-week low.
Only a handful of stocks were in positive territory among
the blue chips, with emerging markets-exposed lenders HSBC
and Standard Chartered among the biggest
risers.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, editing by Pritha Sarkar)