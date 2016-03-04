LONDON, March 4 Britain's FTSE 350 Mining index
climbed to a four-month high on Friday, with a
rally in prices of major industrial metals boosting shares in
companies such as Glencore, Anglo American and
BHP Billiton.
The sector derived strength from metals prices, with copper
staying on track for its biggest weekly advance in about six
months on signs of a bottoming in a recent slide in oil prices.
Prospects of a stronger U.S. economy also fuelled investor
appetite for metals.
Shares in Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Billiton,
Antofagasta and Rio Tinto rose 2-4.2 percent,
helping the UK mining index to advance more than 3 percent on
Friday, and taking this year's total gains to 25 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was also
up 1.9 percent after setting a three-month high.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)