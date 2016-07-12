* Brexit uncertainty to weigh on UK stock market
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 seen down 7 pct by year-end
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 12 Britain's blue-chip share index
will fall 7 percent by the end of this year amid concerns about
the health of the economy following last month's vote to leave
the European Union, a Reuters poll found.
European stocks are expected to fall only 2 percent during
the same period, another Reuters survey showed.
A Reuters poll of 26 traders, fund managers and strategists,
conducted in the past week, gave a median forecast for the FTSE
100 to end 2016 at 6,200 points, down from 6,350
predicted in an April poll.
The latest forecast is 7 percent lower than Monday's close
of 6,682.86. The index will only partially recover to 6,300
points by mid-2017, the poll suggested.
Among major investment banks, Goldman Sachs predicted the
FTSE 100 would end 2016 at 6,050 points, while Credit Suisse and
Barclays both matched the median.
The index slumped more than 5 percent across two straight
sessions just after the UK referendum on June 23, only to
recover in the following days, to an 11-month high on Tuesday,
on hopes of further monetary stimulus from the Bank of England.
UK investors have cut equity holdings, raised bond
allocations to nine-month highs and are holding the largest
proportion of their money in cash since January, another Reuters
poll found.
With the Bank of England likely to cut interest rates and
resume purchasing assets, a move that would send gilt yields
further down, investors are still likely to turn to the safe
haven of sovereign bonds.
"Markets have rallied off the lows, but given the political
and economic issues haunting the entire region, a pullback in
equities is expected as flight to safety will be seen," said
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
"All risky assets will be off the menu until the year end."
Several banks including Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit
Suisse have predicted a mild recession in Britain in the second
half of this year or by early 2017.
Goldman sees firms and households delaying spending, leaving
real estate, travel and leisure, banks and the autos sectors
vulnerable. It has warned that companies' current earnings
estimates are still not reflecting the expected slowdown in
growth.
The emergence this week of Conservative interior minister
Theresa May as Britain's next Prime Minister helped bring an
element of stability to the uncertain political outlook
following June's shock Brexit vote to quit the EU.
Nevertheless, analysts advised caution saying Brexit-related
negotiations in the coming quarters could increase tension
between Britain and the rest of the EU.
"The United Kingdom will struggle in a painful political
transition towards Brexit," said Andrea Cuturi, chief investment
officer at Anthilia Capital.
May will become prime minister this week following David
Cameron's move to quit after voters rejected his call to stay in
the European Union and will have the task of starting the
process of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.
She has said "Brexit means Brexit," and there must be no
attempts to rejoin the EU through the back door, and no second
referendum.
The stock and currency markets reacted positively after the
news on Monday, with the pound, which recently hit a 31-year low
on concerns about potential damage to the British economy,
bouncing back up. Britain's domestically focused mid cap index
has also gained nearly 5 percent in two days.
"We could keep rallying, helped by more stimulus from the
BoE and some welcome political stability," said Mike van Dulken,
head of research at Accendo Markets.
"But as we get more of an idea of what Brexit means, the
jitters may usher us back lower again."
