By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 12 Britain's blue-chip share index will fall 7 percent by the end of this year amid concerns about the health of the economy following last month's vote to leave the European Union, a Reuters poll found.

European stocks are expected to fall only 2 percent during the same period, another Reuters survey showed.

A Reuters poll of 26 traders, fund managers and strategists, conducted in the past week, gave a median forecast for the FTSE 100 to end 2016 at 6,200 points, down from 6,350 predicted in an April poll.

The latest forecast is 7 percent lower than Monday's close of 6,682.86. The index will only partially recover to 6,300 points by mid-2017, the poll suggested.

Among major investment banks, Goldman Sachs predicted the FTSE 100 would end 2016 at 6,050 points, while Credit Suisse and Barclays both matched the median.

The index slumped more than 5 percent across two straight sessions just after the UK referendum on June 23, only to recover in the following days, to an 11-month high on Tuesday, on hopes of further monetary stimulus from the Bank of England.

UK investors have cut equity holdings, raised bond allocations to nine-month highs and are holding the largest proportion of their money in cash since January, another Reuters poll found.

With the Bank of England likely to cut interest rates and resume purchasing assets, a move that would send gilt yields further down, investors are still likely to turn to the safe haven of sovereign bonds.

"Markets have rallied off the lows, but given the political and economic issues haunting the entire region, a pullback in equities is expected as flight to safety will be seen," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

"All risky assets will be off the menu until the year end."

Several banks including Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse have predicted a mild recession in Britain in the second half of this year or by early 2017.

Goldman sees firms and households delaying spending, leaving real estate, travel and leisure, banks and the autos sectors vulnerable. It has warned that companies' current earnings estimates are still not reflecting the expected slowdown in growth.

The emergence this week of Conservative interior minister Theresa May as Britain's next Prime Minister helped bring an element of stability to the uncertain political outlook following June's shock Brexit vote to quit the EU.

Nevertheless, analysts advised caution saying Brexit-related negotiations in the coming quarters could increase tension between Britain and the rest of the EU.

"The United Kingdom will struggle in a painful political transition towards Brexit," said Andrea Cuturi, chief investment officer at Anthilia Capital.

May will become prime minister this week following David Cameron's move to quit after voters rejected his call to stay in the European Union and will have the task of starting the process of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

She has said "Brexit means Brexit," and there must be no attempts to rejoin the EU through the back door, and no second referendum.

The stock and currency markets reacted positively after the news on Monday, with the pound, which recently hit a 31-year low on concerns about potential damage to the British economy, bouncing back up. Britain's domestically focused mid cap index has also gained nearly 5 percent in two days.

"We could keep rallying, helped by more stimulus from the BoE and some welcome political stability," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

"But as we get more of an idea of what Brexit means, the jitters may usher us back lower again."

