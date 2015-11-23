LONDON Nov 23 Security-related stocks such as
Rolls Royce and BAE Systems rose in early
trading on Monday, outperforming Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
index, after the country planned to boost its
anti-terrorism spending by 30 percent.
Britain also plans to increase the number of stealth fighter
jets it can launch from aircraft carriers over the next decade,
finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday.
"There is every likelihood that the defence sector is going
to get a larger piece of financing than expected earlier," IG
analyst Alastair McCaig said.
Shares in Rolls Royce and BAE Systems were up about 1
percent, against a 0.8-percent weaker FTSE 100 index.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)