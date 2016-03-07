(Repeats with no changes)
By James Davey
LONDON, March 6 As online deliveries surge and
shop sales fall, Britain's retailers are looking to refit their
once bustling superstores with new attractions such as rivals'
fashion brands to fill empty spaces and keep shoppers coming
through the door.
In a shift in strategy aimed at making the space profitable
and avoiding store closures, retailers such as Tesco
have also started experimenting with gyms and children's play
areas to entertain customers.
"You've got more choice. It's a bit like a shopping mall
where you can come and look at different things," said
healthcare worker Margaret O'Regan, who was browsing clothes
from the privately-held Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Evans brands
in a huge Tesco store in Woolwich, south east London.
The brands have 20,000 square feet of the store's 120,000 sq
ft, replacing space previously taken up by Tesco's toys,
stationery and technology offer, some of which are now only
available on its website.
In the four months since the brands went in, shopper numbers
at the Woolwich store have risen.
A Tesco spokesman said the changes at Woolwich were
illustrative of Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis' strategy to
turn around the business, giving shoppers more choice so they
start to see superstores as the most convenient way to shop
again.
"We are always looking at new ways our stores can meet the
needs of local customers. We're pleased with the feedback from
customers in Woolwich who tell us they like the store's
convenient range of fashion options," he said.
Thousands of small shops have disappeared from British towns
in recent years, unable to compete with the lower costs and
prices of online outfits and bluechip retailers such as Tesco
and Marks & Spencer could join the exodus.
"The UK is very advanced in terms of online shopping," said
Neil Saunders, managing director of retail research firm
Conlumino. "As other regions catch-up with that they will
experience similar problems and similar issues."
In the UK online sales as a percentage of total sales rose
to 15.2 percent in 2015 from 13.5 percent in 2014, according to
the Centre for Retail Research, compared with 11.6 percent in
Germany, 8.0 percent in France and just 2.5 percent in Italy.
UNDER ONE ROOF
Britain's supermarket sector alone added around 35 million
square feet between 2007 and 2014 even as online shopping rose
and the digital shift looks unstoppable.
Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket,
has acknowledged that it now has around 6 percent excess space,
or about 1.5 million sq ft.
A big part of the rationale for its 1.3 billion pounds
proposed takeover of Argos-owner Home Retail is to
bring Argos concessions into its stores to absorb this space.
"The coming together of the two organisations would allow us
to optimise the space and optimise the space quickly," said
Sainsbury's Chief Executive Mike Coupe.
The Argos concessions will complement other moves by
Sainsbury's to exploit under-utilised space through existing
partnerships with Jessops, the photographic shop, and Timpsons,
the shoe repair and key cutting firm.
Tesco has also struck deals for third party outlets with
firms such as Sports Direct, Mothercare,
Claire's Accessories and Sock Shop and is testing gyms and soft
play areas in some stores. Similarly Wal-Mart's Asda
recently agreed a deal to give space over to Decathlon, the
sports equipment and sportswear retailer.
Matthew Hopkinson director of retail property experts The
Local Data Company expects a proliferation of retail tie-ups.
He says store groups are asking themselves: "What are the
other things that you can bring in under the roof that make
customers feel happier and therefore spend more?"
CLOSURES
If retailers can't make stores profitable the alternative is
closure.
Tesco has closed 61 stores since Lewis became CEO in 2014,
while Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, has closed 21
supermarkets and plans to close seven more, saying it can't see
a way to make them profitable.
Analysts say Marks & Spencer, the country's biggest clothing
retailer is ripe for a major store rationalisation.
In its Christmas quarter M&S grew online sales by 21 percent
and although it did not break out general merchandise sales for
its stores only, analysts have estimated a year-on-year decline
of over 8 percent.
The firm has been tinkering with its near 900 UK stores,
dedicating a little more space to the faster growing food over
clothes.
There has been speculation that M&S, whose clothing offer is
entirely own brand though it does sell some third-party food
items, could bring in rival clothing brands. This has, however,
been dismissed by CEO Marc Bolland, who will be replaced by
Steve Rowe in April. A spokeswoman for M&S declined to comment.
(Editing by Kate Holton and Anna Willard)