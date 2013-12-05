LONDON Dec 5 High winds battered Scotland on
Thursday leaving more than 20,000 homes without power and
disrupting travel with all trains cancelled.
Gale-force winds had hit the electricity network in the
north of Scotland with the number of homes without power
expected to rise, particularly in the highlands, a spokesman for
SSE said.
All train services in Scotland were suspended shortly after
8 a.m. local time until further notice due to debris on the
tracks and Glasgow's Central Station was evacuated after part of
a glass roof collapsed, ScotRail said
Britain's weather office said winds of up to 116 miles per
hour (187 km per hour) had slammed some areas in the Scottish
highlands with strong winds forecast to continue until Thursday
afternoon.
Marc Becker, spokesman for the Scottish Environment
Protection Agency, warned of a risk of flooding in some coastal
areas and Traffic Scotland advised motorists to avoid travelling
in many areas, describing conditions as "extremely dangerous".