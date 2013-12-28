LONDON Dec 28 One of Britain's biggest power
distributors pledged on Saturday to almost triple compensation
to households left without power over Christmas after the first
of two fierce winter storms battered the country.
UK Power Networks, a distribution network owned by Hong
Kong's Cheung Kong Group that covers London, the
southeast and east of England, said it would almost triple its
compensation to those affected by long-term power cuts.
About 4,000 households across Britain remained without power
on Saturday with many without electricity since Christmas Eve
when a storm packing winds of more than 100 mph caused flooding
and travel chaos for thousands of people.
A second storm on Dec. 27 exacerbated the situation, with
gale force winds causing more havoc in the worst-hit areas of
Kent, Surrey and Sussex in southeast England, flooding more than
1,200 properties and hampering efforts to reconnect supplies.
A UK Power spokesman said more than 300,000 customers lost
power after Tuesday's storm but most supplies were quickly
restored. By Saturday about 1,000 properties still had no power.
The company said as a "gesture of goodwill" it would raise
the industry standard payment to 75 pounds ($125) from 25 pounds
for people without power for 48-60 hours and make additional
payments to any customers without power for longer.
"This is such a difficult time of year for people to be
without power and so many families have also been flooded out of
their homes. Our hearts go out to our customers," said director
of customer services Matt Rudling.
The Energy Networks Association (ENEA), which represents
operators of power supply networks across Britain, said another
150,000 homes lost power after Thursday's storm with around
4,000 properties still without power on Saturday.
"It is hope that the majority of those still off will be
back over the course of today," said an ENA spokesman.
Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday faced angry rebukes
from householders impacted by flooding and power cuts during a
visit to a badly-affected village in Kent.
Cameron said the severity of flooding in the area made it
difficult to ensure homes were protected, but conceded that "we
have got to do more and we have got to do better".
Britain's Environment Agency said there was still a risk of
flooding in some areas with 88 flood alerts and 24 flood
warnings still in force and more rain expected early next week.