LONDON Feb 11 The floods engulfing towns and
countryside across southern England could be severe enough to
dent Britain's strong economic recovery in the first months of
this year - but not enough to derail it.
Officials and independent analyst say the impact of the
natural disaster will be seen over the short term as far as the
overall economy is concerned.
Some areas of England have been underwater for more than a
month after the wettest January on record, leaving homeowners
displaced and crops ruined. Storms have even washed away key
railway lines along the coast.
Although there is now momentum behind Britain's recovery,
the last few years have shown how easily the economy's fortunes
can be swayed by bouts of bad weather.
With more flood warnings in place, that could easily be the
case at the start of this year.
On Wednesday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said
transport, farming and other businesses would be hit by the
flooding.
"It is something that will affect the near-time outlook, but
let me caveat all that because I start with the real human
cost," Carney said in an interview with ITV.
"What tends to happen with natural disasters is that you get
a hit to GDP (gross domestic product) as it's going on and then
you get a recovery; you get that back later on with the repair,
so when you look over the stance for the horizon that the Bank
of England would operate, one looks through it," he said.
BoE Chief Economist Spencer Dale echoed Carney's sentiments
in an interview on Thursday.
Independent economists said the effect on Britain's economic
growth could be noticeable, but not large.
"Without intending in any way to belittle the very serious
problems faced by the many people who are being hit by the
floods, I have so far expected the impact on the economy to be
limited," said Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at
IHS Global Insight.
"While these local economies will be hit by people not being
able to get to the shops easily or maybe not being able to get
into work, the overall impact on the economy should not be that
great."
Still, Archer said a lot depends on how long the bad weather
and floods last.
The fourth quarter of 2012 was a case in point on how poor
weather can dent the economy, which shrank 0.2 percent over the
period.
"Previous episodes of bad weather like snow have taken
upwards of 0.1, 0.2 (percentage points off quarter-on-quarter
GDP)," said Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Berenberg.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the economy will grow
around 0.6 percent in each quarter from here to mid-2015,
although that view may change.
"Construction is one area to really look for because that's
where it can be affected across the whole country," said Wood.
Construction accounts for less than 7 percent of Britain's
economy and official figures on Friday will show the sector
fared in December.
"If you get a bad number for that in January, it could knock
Q1 (economic growth figures) off course," said Wood.