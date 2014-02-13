LONDON Feb 13 One man was killed and more than
a hundred thousand left without power as storms and high winds
battered Britain, bringing more misery to already flooded areas
and causing widespread travel chaos on Thursday.
Gusts of more than 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour)
lashed western England and Wales overnight, Britain's Met Office
said, while severe flood warnings remained in place for much of
the south and west of Britain.
A man in his 70s died in a suspected electrocution after a
tree brought down cables in Wiltshire, police said while the
Energy Networks Association, which represents energy companies,
reported that some 130,000 customers had been left without power
late on Wednesday.
Parts of southwest England have been under water for weeks
after the country's wettest January in nearly 250 years, and
areas around the River Thames to the west of London have also
been hit by flooding.
Emergency services said they had rescued more than 850
people from their homes along the Thames in Surrey since Sunday
as the river rises to its highest level in places for more than
60 years.
The severe weather has led to major travel disruption with
motorways and bridges closed, and many rail services cancelled.
"All customers to abandon travel #Ukstorm," Virgin Trains,
which runs services to northwest England wrote on its Twitter
website on Wednesday night.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised that "money was no
object" in the relief effort with fears that there was more bad
weather to come. The British army officer leading the flood
recovery efforts has described as "an almost unparalleled
natural crisis".
Meteorologist Charlie Powell said conditions were expected
to improve on Thursday but more "wet and breezy" weather was
expected at the weekend.
"I don't think it's going to cause as much impact as we have
seen," he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)