LONDON Feb 13 One man was killed and thousands
left without power as storms and high winds battered Britain,
bringing more misery to already flooded areas and causing
widespread travel chaos on Thursday.
Gusts of more than 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour)
lashed western England and Wales overnight, Britain's Met Office
said, while severe flood warnings remained in place for much of
the south and west of Britain.
A man in his 70s died in a suspected electrocution after a
tree brought down cables in Wiltshire, police said. The Energy
Networks Association, which represents energy companies,
reported that some 80,000 customers were still without power.
Parts of southwest England have been under water for weeks
after heavy rain in February followed the wettest January in
nearly 250 years. More recently, areas around the River Thames
to the west of London, along an important economic corridor,
have been inundated.
The government, which has been criticised for reacting too
slowly to the floods, has promised to spend whatever is needed
on the relief effort.
But opposition Labour party members of parliament on
Thursday accused the government of rehashing old announcements
on funding to repair and reinforce transport infrastructure and
presenting them as new money.
Transport Minister Patrick McLoughlin said the question of
applying for cash from the EU Solidarity Fund had been discussed
at Wednesday's meeting of the government emergency committee.
"The minister for the cabinet office is actually looking at
all the avenues that are available to us to collect any money
that we may be able to," he said in parliament.
During a radio phone-in, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg
reiterated the government's view that it does not need to divert
money from the foreign aid budget to help flood-hit communities,
after more than 170,000 people signed a petition being run by
the Daily Mail newspaper urging it to do so.
Economic analysts at PwC and Deloitte say insurers could
face a bill of around 500 million pounds ($830 million) for the
flood damage, with more than 5,600 homes affected since early
December.
Emergency services said they had rescued more than 850
people from their homes along the Thames in Surrey, with the
river in some places at its highest level for more than 60
years.
The severe weather, which the army officer leading the flood
recovery efforts described as "an almost unparalleled natural
crisis" for Britain, has led to major travel disruption.
Motorways and bridges have been closed, and many rail services
cancelled.
Meteorologist Charlie Powell said conditions were expected
to improve on Thursday, but more "wet and breezy" weather was
expected at the weekend.
"I don't think it's going to cause as much impact as we have
seen," he said.
