LONDON, April 26 A London local authority close
to Heathrow Airport demanded action on Friday from aviation
chiefs to protect its residents from being killed by the bodies
of stowaways falling from aircraft.
Two weeks ago, police said a dead body found in a suburban
street in southwest London in September, was that of a man who
had fallen from the undercarriage of a British Airways flight
from Angola to Heathrow, which was about 10 miles (16 km) away.
The body of the 30-year-old man, believed to be from
Mozambique, destroyed a car when it landed in East Sheen and the
local council said it could have been far more serious.
"What's happened, horrific though it was, has destroyed only
property so far. You could imagine if somebody walking along the
street was struck, they'd be killed," said a spokesman for
Richmond Council.
He said there had been several cases in recent years of
stowaways hiding in aircraft bound for London, with another body
discovered in the landing-gear of a flight from South Africa
last August.
The council said its lawyers had contacted all major bodies
responsible for air safety but none would take responsibility
for the issue.
"Unfortunately, it seems that local authorities have no
powers to protect residents from bodies falling from the sky,
which would be fine if those agencies with powers were doing
something but to their disgrace they aren't," said Nicholas
True, the council's leader.
"And with a possible expanding airport and more flights
coming in and out of Heathrow - we need to have reassurance that
our residents are protected. This is a shocking example of
passing the buck in high places."
(Reporting by Michael Holden)