By Kylie MacLellan
| LONDON, April 28
preparing for transport chaos from Monday evening as workers on
the London Underground rail network plan to hold a two-day
strike in a dispute over plans to cut jobs and close ticket
offices.
Eleventh-hour talks will be held on Monday between Transport
for London (TfL) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers'
union (RMT) in a bid to avert the 48-hour walkout due to begin
at 2000 GMT, a spokesman for TfL said.
A similar strike in February brought the network, used by
some three million people most days, to a virtual standstill.
A second walkout was averted to allow talks to take place but
those talks broke down earlier this month.
The strike action follows the March 11 death of RMT leader
Bob Crow, whose success in extracting concessions from employers
through hard talk and industrial disruption has set the mould
for those vying to replace him, trade union experts say.
Another three-day strike has been called from May 5.
TfL, which argues that less than three percent of journeys
on the 151-year-old tube network now involve passengers using
ticket offices, has said it will run a limited service on some
lines, with some stations closed. Extra bus and river boat
services will also be added.
"It is going to be a nightmare," said 54-year-old market
researcher Jane, who normally comes in to London for work three
days a week but will avoid doing so due to the strikes.
"I do think they need people in the ticket office but I
don't think they should be striking. It is no good for London."
Architect Stefan Wilson is able to walk to work in the City
of London from his home in Wapping so counts himself lucky his
commute will be unaffected by the strike action.
"A lot of people are going to be late," said the
25-year-old. "If you work in an office job it will have less
impact. It is going to be worst for people like nurses who
cannot do their job from home."
TfL says its modernisation plans, including cutting 953
station jobs, can be achieved without compulsory redundancies or
any loss of pay to workers and with the promise stations would
remain staffed at all times.
The union says the cuts risk safety and would damage quality
of service, and has blamed rail management for the failure of
eight weeks of talks. It said it hoped the strikes would lead
them to engage in "meaningful and serious talks".
British Prime Minister David Cameron last week called the
strike "unjustified and unacceptable", saying it would hit
millions of families and cause chaos for businesses.
Business lobbies have said previous tube strikes have cost
London's economy up to 50 million pounds ($84 million) a day.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
(Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)