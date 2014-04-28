* Last-minute talks fail to avert 48-hour Tube strike
* Union leaders say management refusing to budge
* Londoners plans alternative routes to get to work
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, April 28 Millions of commuters were
preparing for transport chaos from Monday evening after
eleventh-hour talks failed to avert a two-day strike on the
London Underground train network over plans to cut jobs and
close ticket offices.
Negotiations between Transport for London (TfL) and the
Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' union (RMT) broke down on
Monday after 90 minutes, according to a spokeswoman for
Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Services.
The 48-hour walkout is due to begin at 2030 GMT on Monday
with plans for a further three-day strike from May 5.
A similar two-day strike in February crippled the network
that is used by about 3 million people most days with only
limited services running, prompting Londoners to squeeze onto
buses, overground trains, cycle, walk or jog to work.
RMT Acting General Secretary Mick Cash said London
Underground had refused to budge over plans to close ticket
offices so the strike would go ahead.
"As a consequence of the management stance the action, which
is about halting savage, cash-led attacks on jobs, services and
safety, goes ahead as planned," Cash said in a statement.
TfL, which says that less than 3 percent of journeys on the
151-year-old tube network involve passengers using ticket
offices because of the use of electronic travel cards, has said
it will run a limited service on some lines, with some stations
closed. Extra bus and river boat services will also be added.
The action comes after a second walkout planned for February
was averted to allow talks to take place. Those negotiations
broke down earlier this month.
Trade union experts said the success of former RMT leader
Bob Crow, who died suddenly on March 11, in extracting
concessions from employers through hard talk and industrial
disruption has set the mould for those vying to replace him.
TfL, the local government body responsible for most
transport in Greater London including the London Underground,
says its plans, including cutting 953 station jobs, can be
achieved without compulsory redundancies or any loss of pay to
workers and with the promise stations would remain staffed at
all times.
London Underground's chief operating officer said 40
meetings over the past eight weeks had resulted in a guarantee
that no single member of staff would be forced to leave and no
supervisers would be forced to reapply for their own job.
"Given these commitments and guarantees, Londoners will
rightly be asking why the RMT is threatening five days of
strikes," Phil Hufton said in a statement.
The union says the cuts risk safety and would damage quality
of service, and has blamed rail management for the failure of
the talks. It said it hoped the strikes would lead them to
engage in "meaningful and serious talks".
British Prime Minister David Cameron last week called the
strike "unjustified and unacceptable", saying it would hit
millions of families and cause chaos for businesses.
Business lobbies have said previous tube strikes have cost
London's economy up to 50 million pounds ($84 million) a day.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Editing by Alison
Williams)