* London commuters struggle to work in 48-hour Tube strike
* Business group estimates 2-day strike costs 600 mln pounds
* Union says job, office cuts threaten safety, service
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, April 29 London Underground train
workers were staging their second 48-hour strike this year on
Tuesday in protest at job cuts and office closures in a dispute
that is expected to cost businesses millions of pounds as
commuters struggle to reach their work.
The walk-out that started at 2030 GMT Monday, and a planned
three-day strike next week, is over plans to close about 250
ticket offices and 950 jobs in a restructuring that Transport
for London (TfL) says could save 50 million pounds a year.
TfL, which runs London's public transport network, says
less than 3 percent of journeys on the 151-year-old Tube network
involve passengers using ticket offices as most use electronic
travel cards and it guarantees no one will be forced from a job.
A two-day strike in February crippled the network used by
about 3 million people daily as only limited services ran on
some lines, forcing commuters to squeeze onto extra buses, river
boats, overground trains, or cycle, walk or run to work.
The Federation of Small Businesses estimated that strike
cost small businesses, which make up about 99 percent of London
companies, about 600 million pounds ($1 billion) in lost working
hours, business and productivity.
"Many businesses will be rightly concerned about the
potential impact five days will have," the federation's national
chairman John Allan said in a statement.
"This is particularly unwelcome as the latest employment
figures underlined that the UK economy is finally firmly back on
track," he said, adding that businesses should look at
contingency plans for the next action planned from May 5.
Data due on Tuesday is likely to show that Britain's economy
has come within a whisker of recovering its pre-recession size.
SAFETY AND SERVICE
The federation's estimate of the financial impact of the
strike was based on a poll of its members that found businesses
took a hit of about 1,297 pounds each due to cancelled meetings,
staff absences, and difficulty transporting good and services.
A second walkout planned for February was averted to let
talks take place but those negotiations broke down this month
and last-minute talks on Monday failed to stop further action.
But this time the walk-out is just by the Rail, Maritime and
Transport (RMT) union with three other unions representing rail
workers not involved, having accepted a promise of no forced
redundancies and that no supervisors would be forced to reapply
for their own job.
RMT Acting General Secretary Mick Cash said London
Underground had refused to budge over the cuts, which, he said,
would risk safety and damage quality of service. He has blamed
rail management for the failure of the talks.
Trade union experts said the success of former RMT leader
Bob Crow, who died suddenly on March 11, in extracting
concessions from employers through hard talk and industrial
disruption has set the mould for those vying to replace him.
Few business leaders had any sympathy for the walk-out.
Simon Walker, director-general of the Institute of
Directors, said unions cannot be opponents of modernisation.
"The RMT must accept that the Underground is not exempt from
the need to increase efficiency and promote value for money for
taxpayers and customers," he said in a statement.
British Prime Minister David Cameron last week called the
strike "unjustified and unacceptable", saying it would hit
millions of families and cause chaos for businesses.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
(Editing by Alison Williams)