An off-duty police officer holds a placard outside Downing Street as he joined a march in protest at funding cuts through central London May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Border officials, healthcare workers and thousands of police officers protested in London on Thursday against pension reforms and austerity measures including wage caps.

Here is a look back at some other major protests in Britain:

* Several big protests have taken place over the last 100 years, including Britain's only general strike in May 1926 when a million miners and 2.5 million other worker stopped working for nine days - a climax to several years of unrest.

* The Jarrow Crusade 10 years later against poverty and unemployment in the northeast of the country remains Britain's most famous 20th century protest march.

* In 1983 a rally for peace by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament attracted about 400,000 people.

* However, the biggest in terms of numbers was the Stop the War march against the imminent war in Iraq in February 2003 which attracted 2 million people in London.

MORE RECENT PROTESTS:

* November 2010 - About 55,000 students took part in a demonstration in central London on November 10 against government plans to raise university tuition fees. A small group attacked the headquarters of the ruling Conservative Party.

* December 2010 - Protesters attacked government buildings and damaged a car carrying heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles after parliament voted on December 9 to raise university fees.

* March 2011 - An estimated 400,000 protesters joined a rally in London on March 26 against the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition's austerity plans. Police arrested 201 people after groups of youths broke away from the union-organised march, clashing with riot police and attacking banks and luxury stores in the capital's West End shopping and theatre district.

* August 2011 - More than 2,800 people were arrested after a protest over a fatal shooting by police on August 4 prompted rioting and looting in the poor London district of Tottenham.

- The violence spread to other London districts, and also to Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and other English cities. The riots, in which five people were killed, badly damaged Britain's reputation for law and order less than a year before it was due to host the 2012 Olympics.

* October 2011 - Anti-capitalist protesters set up about 200 tents at St. Paul's Cathedral, forcing its temporary closure, after they were blocked from camping on land surrounding the nearby London Stock Exchange.

* November 2011 - Police arrested 20 people when thousands of students marched through London on November 9 to protest against the government's austerity measures. It was the biggest protest in London since the August riots.

- On November 30 public-sector workers staged a 24-hour walkout over pensions, with schools, hospitals and libraries all affected by the biggest strike in 30 years.

* February 2012: Occupy London protesters defied a deadline for them to leave their site at St. Paul's Cathedral by November 18, prompting London authorities to begin legal proceedings at the High Court.

- There was no violent resistance as bailiffs employed by the City of London Corporation, which owns the land on which they were camped, removed around 50 tents.

* May 2012 - Hundreds of thousands of public-sector workers, including police officers, walk out on May 10 in a protest against wage caps, pension reforms and other austerity measures.