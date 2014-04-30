LONDON, April 30 Talks aimed at calling off next
week's London underground rail strike are to be held on Friday
at conciliation service ACAS between leaders of the RMT union
and Transport for London, ACAS said on Wednesday.
The RMT has called a strike next week that threatens to
cause huge travel disruption on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
as part of its opposition to plans to modernise the London tube
system which it fears will mean job losses. It has already held
two full days of strikes this week.
An ACAS statement said: "We are holding talks with all the
parties involved in the London Underground tube dispute on
Friday 2 May at 10am. Talks will take place at Acas."
A similar, two-stage round of tube strikes earlier this year
was suspended after the first stoppage when the sides agreed to
try to settle the dispute through negotiation.
