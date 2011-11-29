* Up to 2 million state workers to strike over pensions
* Airports expect delays, schools to close
* Unions clash with deficit-cutting coalition
By Stefano Ambrogi
LONDON, Nov 30 Teachers, hospital staff
and border guards will be among workers taking part in Britain's
first mass strike for more than 30 years on Wednesday, adding to
pressure on a coalition facing a weakening economy.
Up to 2 million public sector workers are protesting over
reforms that unions say will force them to pay more for their
pensions and work for longer before they can retire.
The government says reform is needed as people are living
longer and public service pensions are unaffordable.
The stoppage will hit services as diverse as health, refuse
and tax collection, close schools and probably bring chaos to
ports and airports as border control staff walk out.
Airlines said on Monday they were cutting flights into
London Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, because of fears of
long delays and overcrowding due to the passport control strike.
The government has flown some embassy staff home and
recruited volunteers from other departments to help take the
place of striking border guards.
Reacting to grim economic forecasts on Tuesday, the
Conservative-led coalition government said a further dose of
austerity was needed to keep its deficit-cutting plan on track.
Finance Minister George Osborne said pay rises for public
sector workers, who are already enduring a two-year freeze,
would be capped at one percent from 2013, while job losses would
shoot up to 710,000 from an original estimate of 400,000.
"UNPRECEDENTED UNITY"
Brendan Barber, general secretary of the Trades Union
Congress, an umbrella group coordinating the strike, said
workers were no longer being asked to make "a temporary
sacrifice, but accept a permanent deep cut" in living standards
when you include pay and pension contributions.
"It is no wonder that the government has alienated its
entire workforce who are coming together in unprecedented unity
tomorrow to take a stand against such unfair treatment," he
said.
A coalition of 30 trade unions will take part in the strike,
billed as the biggest walkout since action during the "Winter of
Discontent" in 1979 that helped Conservative leader Margaret
Thatcher sweep to power. See factbox:
Unions have organised 1,000 demonstrations and rallies
across the country and picket lines will spring up around public
buildings and hospitals.
The dispute mirrors those in other European countries where
countries are grappling with tight budgets and ageing
populations.
Prime Minister David Cameron condemned the strike as
"irresponsible", urging unions to continue talking as
negotiations on pensions run until the end of the year.
Unions insist it is ministers who are unwilling to
negotiate.
Dave Prentis, who heads Unison, a union representing 1.4
million workers, said on Monday unions wanted a settlement but
that more strikes could follow next year if the government
failed to budge.