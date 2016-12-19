LONDON Dec 19 Prime Minister Theresa May
criticised a wave of strikes sweeping Britain as unacceptable
action that showed "contempt" for ordinary people in the run-up
to Christmas.
Among planned strikes this month are walkouts by airline
cabin staff, baggage handlers, rail conductors and Post Office
counter workers.
"If these strikes share one thing in common, it's a shared
contempt for ordinary people who are just trying to go about
their daily lives," May's spokesman said on Monday, adding that
parties should negotiate to avoid action.
He said the government would not rule anything out in terms
of changing legislation to make striking more difficult.
British Airways (BA) said on Monday it would not be
cancelling flights on Dec. 25 and 26 as the airline, owned by
International Airlines Group, holds talks at the
conciliation service Acas with the Unite union in an attempt to
avert walkouts by more than 2,500 cabin staff.
"We have been working on detailed contingency plans to
ensure that we are able to operate our normal flight programme
from all our airports on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day," BA
chief executive Alex Cruz said.
The BA strike over a pay dispute is being staged by members
of the airline's "Mixed Fleet", Unite has said, referring to
cabin crew staff who have joined the airline since 2010. They
make up about 15 percent of BA's 16,000 cabin crew.
Unite also said over 1,500 check-in staff, baggage handlers
and cargo crew at airports across Britain will walk out for 48
hours from Friday in a long-running pay dispute.
Conductors on the Southern railway line were also taking
strike action on Monday and Tuesday, the latest of over a dozen
walkouts during a long-running dispute over whose job it is to
open and close train doors.
Meanwhile post office counter workers on Monday began a
two-day strike over job security and pensions, during one of the
busiest weeks of their year.
The action will affect almost 300 Crown Post Offices, the
larger branches usually found on high streets, but the rest of
the Post Office's network of 11,600 local branches, and Royal
Mail's delivery services, are not involved.
Elsewhere, staff at cereal manufacturer Weetabix voted on
Monday for industrial action in the New Year over proposed shift
changes.
