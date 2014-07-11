* One in 25 adults may be affected by compulsive sexual
behaviour
* Study analysed brains of 19 male sex-addiction patients
* Brain activity was similar to that in drug addicts
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 11 Pornography triggers brain
activity in sex addicts similar to the effect drugs have on the
brains of drug addicts, researchers said on Friday - but that
doesn't necessarily mean porn is addictive.
Although there are no precise figures, experts in the field
believe as many as one in 25 adults is affected by compulsive
sexual behaviour, more commonly known as sex addiction - an
obsession with sexual thoughts, feelings or behaviour they are
unable to control.
Excessive use of pornography is one of the main features of
the condition. That can affect personal lives and work, causing
distress and feelings of shame, the researchers from Britain's
Cambridge University said in a study published in the journal
PLOS ONE.
The study looked at brain activity in 19 male patients
affected by sex addiction and compared them with the same number
of volunteers. The patients had started watching pornography at
earlier ages and in higher proportions than the volunteers.
"The patients in our trial were all people who had
substantial difficulties controlling their sexual behaviour and
this was having significant consequences for them, affecting
their lives and relationships," said Dr Valerie Voon, who led
the study at Cambridge's department of psychiatry.
"In many ways, they show similarities in their behaviour to
patients with drug addictions. We wanted to see if these
similarities were reflected in brain activity, too."
The study participants were shown a series of short videos
featuring either sexually explicit content or sports. Their
brain activity was monitored using functional magnetic resonance
imaging (fMRI), which uses a blood oxygen level dependent (BOLD)
signal to measure brain activity.
The researchers found that three regions in particular were
more active in the brains of the sex addiction patients compared
with the healthy volunteers.
Significantly, these regions - the ventral striatum, dorsal
anterior cingulate and amygdala - are also activated in drug
addicts when they are shown drug stimuli, the researchers said.
The ventral striatum is involved in processing reward and
motivation, while the dorsal anterior cingulate is involved in
anticipating rewards and drug craving, they said. The amygdala
helps process the significance of events and emotions.
The researchers also asked the participants to rate their
levels of sexual desire while watching the videos and say how
much they liked them. Drug addicts are thought to be driven to
seek their drug because they want it, rather than enjoy it.
This process is known as incentive motivation, Voon said,
and is a compelling theory in addiction disorders.
Patients with sex addiction showed higher levels of desire
towards the sexually explicit videos, but did not necessarily
like them more.
"Whilst these findings are interesting, it's important to
note ... that they could not be used to diagnose the condition,"
Voon said. "Nor does our research necessarily provide evidence
that these individuals are addicted to porn - or that porn is
inherently addictive.
"Much more research is required to understand this
relationship between compulsive sexual behaviour and drug
addiction."
(Editing by Larry King)