(Adds background, comment)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON Dec 5 Britain moved forward with its
planned sugar tax on Monday, publishing draft legislation
confirming a two-band levy for sugar-added soft drinks aimed at
fighting obesity.
In opting for a sugar tax, Britain joins Belgium, France,
Hungary and Mexico, all of which have imposed some form of tax
on drinks with added sugar.
Britain's tax, announced in March, is due to come into force
in April 2018, giving sellers of soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola
European Partners and Britvic, time to reduce
sugar in their products.
The companies, which sell Coca-Cola and PepsiCo
drinks respectively, have already been promoting
no-sugar drinks such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Pepsi Max
cherry, which would be exempt from the tax.
The British levy has two thresholds -- one of 18 pence per
litre on soft drinks with more than 5 grams of sugar per 100 ml
and one of 24 pence per litre on those with more than 8 grams
per 100 ml.
The draft was published on Monday by HM Revenue & Customs as
part of an overview of legislative changes to tax law the
government plans to introduce in its finance bill for 2017.
The government has said it expects the levy to raise 520
million pounds ($661.5 million) in the first year.
Sugar taxes have tended to focus on fizzy soft drinks, as
health campaigners argue they are a source of empty calories.
Yet the whole packaged food industry has been working to make
its products healthier as consumers increasingly opt for fresher
foods.
Nestle earlier this month said it had found a way
to potentially reduce sugar in chocolate by up to 40 percent
without affecting the taste.
As a whole, the industry opposes special taxes on food or
drinks, arguing that they do not work and disproportionately
hurt poorer people.
"Evidence worldwide does not suggest that taxes of this sort
have any impact on levels of obesity," Gavin Partington,
director general of the British Soft Drinks Association, said in
a statement, adding that the group would continue to work with
UK Treasury officials during the process of implementation.
($1 = 0.7861 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louie
Heavens and David Evans)