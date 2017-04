LONDON, June 25 The UK Debt Management Office said it sold Britain's first Islamic bond on Wednesday at a profit rate of 2.036 percent, the same as the yield on the benchmark conventional five-year gilt.

The price of the 200 million pounds ($339.43 million) of five-year Islamic debt issued, known as a sukuk, was set at 100.00 pounds.

* For a full story on the syndication, see ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)