LONDON, June 25 Britain received orders of more
than 2 billion pounds ($3.39 billion) during the bookbuilding
process for the sale of its first Islamic bond, one of the
bookrunners for the syndication said on Wednesday.
The five-year bond, known as a sukuk and intended to raise
200 million pounds, is being launched by the government as part
of an effort to boost London's position as a centre for Islamic
finance, and is the first to be issued by a Western national
government.
Strong demand means the bond is being priced to offer a
yield the same as the existing 5-year conventional British
government bond, the bookrunner said, down from
initial guidance of a yield up to 2 basis points higher.
($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
John Stonestreet)