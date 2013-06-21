LONDON, June 21 Britain's top-selling Sun
newspaper, one of the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloids at the
centre of a large criminal investigation, said on Friday its
editor Dominic Mohan was moving on to a role advising the chief
executive of the new News Corp.
Sun veteran David Dinsmore, 44, will take over as the
paper's editor from June 24, News International, the British
newspaper arm of News Corp, said a statement.
Mohan has been with the Sun for 17 years and editor since
2009, steering it through difficult times as Murdoch's papers
became embroiled in an ever-widening scandal which began with
phone-hacking claims and spread to illegal payments to
officials.
The scandal led to Murdoch closing down its sister Sunday
paper the News of the World, and staff from both titles have
been arrested and charged with criminal offences.
Former Sun and News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks is
due to stand trial in September on charges relating to phone-
hacking and other offences, and the paper's current deputy
editor was charged with making illegal payments to public
officials in March.
This week News Corp separated the listing of its publishing
business from its entertainment assets on the New York Stock
Exchange, in preparation for a formal split next week.
The new publishing company, which will retain the News Corp
name, holds assets such as The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones
Newswires, The Times of London, Australian pay-TV services, and
book publisher HarperCollins.
Mohan will remain in London to "explore strategic
opportunities" in Europe for the new company, advising and
reporting to its New York-based chief executive Robert Thomson,
News International said.
News International is fighting to rebuild its reputation
after the phone-hacking scandal, which prompted a year-long
public inquiry and revealed close links between the country's
media, police and politicians.
On Friday, the Sun's Pictures Editor John Edwards and
journalist Jamie Pyatt were charged with one count of conspiring
together, and with persons unknown, to commit misconduct in a
public office.
More than 100 journalists and public officials have been
arrested or charged by detectives investigating phone-hacking
and illegal payments since they re-launched an inquiry in
January 2011. The total number charged is 24, a spokesman for
the Metropolitan Police said.