The Sunday Times
NEW 8 MLN STG BONUS FOR RBS CHIEF
Royal Bank of Scotland 's chief executive Stephen
Hester is in line for a new bonus worth almost 8 million pounds
($12.5 million), fuelling a furore over his pay.
The part-nationalised bank is to buy 4.5 million pounds
worth of shares for Hester within weeks as part of a long-term
pay scheme, while a separate scheme will see a further 3.3
million pounds of shares bought on his behalf as a bonus for the
new financial year.
ROLET'S TILT AT METALS MARKET
The London Stock Exchange is preparing to charge
into the 1 billion pound battle for control of the London Metal
Exchange.
Sources close to the auction say LSE chief executive Xavier
Rolet plans to go head to head with overseas suitors for the
business.
HANDS SET TO BUY GARDEN CENTRE GROUP
Guy Hands' Terra Firma is expected to begin exclusive talks
to acquire gardening store specialist the Garden Centre Group,
40 percent-owned by Lloyds Banking Group, for up to 300 million
pounds.
LVMH GOES SHOPPING FOR JEWELLERS
The private equity arm of LVMH is considering a
bid for the company behind jewellery stores Goldsmiths, Mappin &
Webb and Watches of Switzerland, which was put up for sale last
year for 200 million pounds.
ASTRAZENECA POISED TO AXE 3,000 JOBS IN COST CUTTING
AstraZeneca is set to announce an extension to its
cost-cutting programme alongside results on Thursday, with
analysts estimating that another 3,000 jobs could go.
RANK EYES 250 MLN STG TAKEOVER OF GALA CASINO CHAIN
Bingo and casino group Rank, majority owned by
Malaysia's Guoco, is in talks to buy the casino division of Gala
Coral for up to 250 million pounds.
Talks are at an advanced stage, and a deal - which would
make Rank Britain's biggest casino operator - may be announced
alongside Rank's results on Feb 9.
INDIAN TYCOON CHASES MARRIOTT HOTELS
Indian billionaire Subrata Roy has made a bid for a
portfolio of Marriott hotels being sold by RBS for about 750
million pounds.
Other potential buyers include the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority and India's Blue Post Group.
ICELAND FOUNDER LINES UP CANADIAN CASH
Malcolm Walker has lined up 150 million pounds of backing
from a Canadian pension fund to buy back Iceland, the frozen
foods chain he founded.
The Sunday Telegraph
TATE 'UNHAPPY' WITH NEW LLOYDS ROLE
Truett Tate is believed to be unlikely to survive in his
current role as group executive director, wholesale, at Lloyds
Banking Group, when returned chief executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio carries out a shake-up of senior management.
The reshuffle is expected to be announced as soon as this
week.
OCADO GEARS UP FOR PRICE WAR
Online supermarket retailer Ocado is to announce
price cuts on around 600 products, making them lower than their
equivalent at Tesco, when it announces full-year
results on Tuesday.
QATAR BUYS CREDIT SUISSE LONDON HQ
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy Credit
Suisse's London headquarters in Cabot Square, Canary Wharf as it
expands further into commercial property in the British capital.
The Qatar Investment Authority is understood to have placed
the building under offer for around 330 million pounds in a
sale-and-leaseback deal.
The Independent on Sunday
G4S ADVISERS FACE AXE AFTER FAILED ISS DEAL
Security group G4S is set to replace its corporate
advisers and brokers this week after the firm's failure to buy
Danish cleaning company ISS.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Jefferies and Citi
will be among those pitching to replace Deutsche as corporate
advisor and broker and Hoare Govett as broker, with Deutsche
expected to make a case for its retention.
ASTRAZENECA TO RETURN BILLIONS TO SHAREHOLDERS
AstraZeneca will announce an estimated $3 billion extension
to its share buyback programme when it announces full-year
results this week.