On one of London's most exclusive
streets, the drivers of some expensive cars are getting ready to
leave their parking spots.
The owners of the Lamborghini and KTM X-Bow edge onto the
road and drive off, the roar of their engines heard down Sloane
Street.
Such supercars are a regular sight in the wealthy
Knightsbridge neighbourhood - home to some of the British
capital's most expensive properties.
And while they draw admiring glances from passersby,
residents complain their drivers make too much noise, often at
late hours.
"The real problem for us is at night when they race up and
down ... revving their cars at high speed and making a really
horrific noise," resident Panda Morgan-Thomas said. "It's quite
impossible to sleep and that's the real problem."
Residents' complaints have now reached a point where the
local council is planning to act.
Last week, the Kensington and Chelsea borough said it had
begun consultation on introducing a Public Space Protection
Order (PSPO), based on 2014 legislation intended to deal with
nuisances seen as detrimental to local communities.
The PSPO would prohibit the revving of engines, rapid
acceleration and playing loud music among other activities.
"These are very wealthy people ... who drive these sports
cars, very upmarket models which have the facility to switch
into sports mode," Nick Paget-Brown, leader of Kensington and
Chelsea council, told Reuters. "(This) means they can make an
incredible amount of noise, even when they are stationary."
According to the council, failure to comply with a PSPO
means a fine of 100 pounds ($156) or potentially prosecution.
Residents say the drivers are locals or visitors from other
countries, such as the Gulf states, who ship over the supercars.
Standing by his gold Ferrari, Iraqi kick-boxer Riyadh
al-Azzawi said he agreed with the measure, adding that not all
supercar owners were noisy drivers.
"At least we can stop these people from doing all of that
because that ruins people's image," he said. "People come (here)
to drive because we love cars ... people taking pictures - it's
something nice."
($1 = 0.6400 pounds)
