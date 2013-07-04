LONDON, July 4 A British supermarket checkout
worker's refusal to serve a customer who was talking on her
mobile phone has prompted a lively debate about modern etiquette
that reached the highest level of the British government on
Thursday.
The customer complained to Sainsbury's supermarket, which
apologised. But the checkout worker has enjoyed an outpouring of
support on social media, in the press, and from Deputy Prime
Minister Nick Clegg who declared a "sneaking sympathy" for her.
"I have sat in innumerable meetings where people don't look
each other in the eye, they don't appear to be paying attention
... they spend their whole time with their nose glued to their
hand-held appliance," Clegg told London radio LBC.
"It drives me round the bend," he said.
Clegg's comments appeared to reflect the public mood, with
an online poll by the Daily Mail newspaper finding that 84
percent of respondents believed the employee was right not to
serve the customer, Jo Clarke, until she hung up.
"I don't know what she was playing at," Clarke told the
Daily Mail. "When did she have the right to give me a lecture on
checkout etiquette?"
But a torrent of tweets sided with the unnamed checkout
worker. "I'm definitely with the checkout woman on this one ...
Don't treat humans as if they're robots," said one Twitter user
who gave his name as Tom Sutcliffe.
Another, Amber-Rose Thomas, said of the customer: "She
deserves a fish-slap."
In a statement, Sainsbury's said: "It's clear that this
story has touched a nerve as the weight of discussion and
comment indicates. Ms Clarke was unhappy with our service, so we
felt it was appropriate to apologise to her."
There was no word on whether the checkout worker at the
Sainsbury's branch in southeast London was disciplined by the
company over the affair.
(Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Mark Heinrich)