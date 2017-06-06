LONDON, June 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A top British
supermarket has pulled one of its corned beef brands off the
shelves after a newspaper investigation found it might contain
meat linked to slave labour on farms in Brazil.
The Guardian newspaper said meat processing company JBS,
which supplies beef to several leading UK food stores, had
previously bought cattle from a farm in northern Brazil which is
being investigated for using workers as modern-day slaves.
JBS's headquarters in Brazil and its UK office would not
immediately comment on the report but the Guardian quoted the
company as saying it had stopped buying from the farm on
discovering a possible link to labour abuses.
Upmarket British food store Waitrose told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation that it was pulling one of its three own
brand corned beef products while it investigated.
"While we have found no such concerns in our own supply
chain ... we are taking these allegations seriously so have
stopped sourcing any of our corned beef from there (JBS) while
we investigate fully," the supermarket said in a statement.
JBS produce is also used in tinned corned beef sold by Marks
& Spencer, Co-Op, Sainsbury's, Lidl and Princes, according to
the Guardian, which added that some of these stores were now
also investigating and examining their supply chains.
Corned beef, a salt-cured product widely used during both
world wars when fresh meat was rationed, remains popular in
Britain where it is commonly used in sandwiches.
The newspaper said documents showed JBS paid 2 million
pounds ($2.58 million) between 2013 and 2016 for cattle reared
on a farm in the state of Para where prosecutors say workers
were being subjected to modern slavery.
Brazilian police reportedly discovered men forced to live in
inhumane and degrading conditions, with no shelter, toilets or
drinking water. Prosecutors believe the workers were in debt
bondage, the Guardian said.
The 2016 Global Slavery Index estimated about 46 million
people are in some form of modern slavery - forced into manual
labour, trafficked to brothels, victims of debt bondage or born
into servitude - with about 161,000 people in Brazil enslaved.
JBS told the paper the farm was not included in the
government's official "blacklist" of companies known to use
slave labour.
"As soon as JBS became aware of irregularities in the ...
farm's operations in 2016, all livestock purchases from the
(farm) were immediately stopped," the Guardian quoted JBS as
saying.
"JBS does not buy cattle from any farms which have any
association with slave labour, as listed by the Brazilian
government."
($1 = 0.7757 pounds)
($1 = 3.2807 reais)
