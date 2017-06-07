(Adds comment from JBS and supermarkets)
By Emma Batha
LONDON, June 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A top British
supermarket has pulled one of its corned beef brands off the
shelves after a newspaper investigation found it might contain
meat linked to slave labour on a farm in Brazil.
The Guardian newspaper said meat processing company JBS,
which supplies beef to several leading UK food stores, had
previously bought cattle from a farm in northern Brazil which is
being investigated for using workers as modern-day slaves.
JBS told the Thomson Reuters Foundation it had stopped
buying from the farm on discovering a possible link to labour
abuses.
Upmarket British food store Waitrose said it was pulling one
of its three own brand corned beef products while it
investigated.
"While we have found no such concerns in our own supply
chain ... we are taking these allegations seriously so have
stopped sourcing any of our corned beef from there (JBS) while
we investigate fully," the supermarket said in a statement.
JBS produce is also used in tinned corned beef sold by Marks
& Spencer, Co-op, Sainsbury's, Lidl and Princes, according to
the Guardian, which added that some of these stores were now
also investigating and examining their supply chains.
Co-op said tackling modern slavery was central to its
ethical trade strategy.
"We take such allegations very seriously and will be
investigating with our suppliers in order to address any
issues," a spokesman said.
Marks & Spencer said it had not sourced canned corned beef
from Brazil since autumn 2016.
Corned beef, a salt-cured product widely used during both
world wars when fresh meat was rationed, remains popular in
Britain where it is commonly used in sandwiches.
The newspaper said documents showed JBS paid 2 million
pounds ($2.58 million) between 2013 and 2016 for cattle reared
on a farm in the state of Para where prosecutors say workers
were being subjected to modern slavery.
Brazilian police reportedly discovered men forced to live in
inhumane and degrading conditions, with no shelter, toilets or
drinking water. Prosecutors believe the workers were in debt
bondage, the Guardian said.
The 2016 Global Slavery Index estimated about 46 million
people are in some form of modern slavery - forced into manual
labour, trafficked to brothels, victims of debt bondage or born
into servitude - with about 161,000 people in Brazil enslaved.
JBS said the farm at the centre of the allegations had never
been included in the government's "blacklist" for slave labour.
"As soon as JBS became aware of irregularities in the farm's
operations in 2016, all livestock purchases from (there) were
immediately stopped," spokeswoman Carla Saemi told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation in an email.
"JBS does not buy cattle from any farms which have any
association with slave labour as listed by the Brazilian
government."
($1 = 0.7757 pounds)
($1 = 3.2807 reais)
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; Please credit the Thomson
Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which
covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking,
corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org to see more
stories.)