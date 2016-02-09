LONDON Feb 9 British supermarket Sainsbury's continued to outperform the industry in the early weeks of 2016, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said total sales at Sainsbury's rose 0.6 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 31 year-on-year and its market share edged up 0.1 percentage points to 16.8 percent.

Market leader Tesco, Wal-Mart's Asda and Morrisons recorded sales falls of 1.6 percent, 3.8 percent and 2.2 percent respectively and all lost market share.

In contrast discounters Aldi and Lidl saw sales growth of 13.7 percent and 18.7 percent respectively.

Kantar Worldpanel said sales in the overall UK grocery market rose 0.2 percent, while deflation was 1.6 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)