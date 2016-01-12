(Fixes story link in paragraph 5)
* Sainsbury's gains market share - Kantar Worldpanel
* Morrisons own update shows surprise sales rise
* Analysts more optimistic on 2016 prospects
* Shares rise across UK grocery sector
By James Davey and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 12 Britain's top supermarket chains
are showing signs of getting to grips with an industry in
turmoil, with Sainsbury's winning market share in the
key Christmas period and Morrisons delivering a surprise
rise in underlying sales.
The "big four" supermarket groups - Tesco,
Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons - have been hit by a
shift away from big weekly food shopping trips towards more
frequent spending, particularly at discounters Aldi and Lidl.
The cost of fighting back against low-price rivals, coupled
with a stretch of grocery price deflation, has hammered their
sales and profits, while they have also had to write-down
billions of pounds on the value of their out-of-town megastores.
There were signs on Tuesday, however, that the worst might
be over.
Monthly data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel showed
No.2 chain Sainsbury's grew sales and market share over
Christmas, the only one of the big four to do so and sending its
shares as much as 4.7 percent higher.
Shares in No.4 Morrisons, meanwhile, jumped as much as 14
percent after its own Christmas trading update showed the first
rise in underlying sales since 2012.
And while Kantar Worldpanel continued to show market leader
Tesco losing share, there was an improvement from the previous
month. That helped Tesco's shares, which hit an 18-year low in
December, to bounce back as much as 7 percent.
Tesco will publish its Christmas performance on Thursday.
Kantar Worldpanel showed overall industry sales fell by 0.2
percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Jan. 3, reflecting
grocery price deflation of 1.8 percent and adding to evidence of
a subdued Christmas across Britain's retail sector as
unseasonably warm weather hit demand for clothing.
The British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday spending rose
at its weakest quarterly rate in more than a year as stores
competed to offer discounts.
But 2016 could be better for the big supermarkets.
Analysts think they are closing the price gap with
discounters, improving product availability and customer service
and doing better at highlighting the larger product ranges and
online services they offer compared with discounters.
They also think there could be a return to food price
inflation this year and that the big four should benefit from
rising disposable incomes and population growth.
"All of which makes us a little bit more sanguine on the
investment prospect of the UK supermarkets," said Shore Capital
analyst Clive Black.
MORE CUSTOMERS
Kantar Worldpanel said Sainsbury's total sales rose 0.8
percent year-on-year in the 12 week period and its market share
edged up 0.1 percentage point. The firm attracted an additional
114,000 shoppers, with its premium "Taste the Difference" brand
recording its best ever Christmas.
Sainsbury's, which revealed last week it made a bid approach
for Argos owner Home Retail in November, will publish a
Christmas trading update on Wednesday.
Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco, Asda and Morrisons all saw
total sales fall - by 2.7 percent, 3.5 percent and 2.6 percent
respectively - and all lost market share to Aldi and Lidl, which
grew sales by 13.3 percent and 18.5 percent respectively.
But investors in Morrisons focused on the firm's own sales
update, also taking encouragement from reaffirmed profit
guidance, a nudge-up in guidance for improved working capital
and proceeds from property disposals and better year-end debt.
Former Tesco executive David Potts, who joined as chief
executive in March, tasked with reviving Morrisons' fortunes,
told reporters he had achieved his initial priorities of
stabilising trading and running the business on lower costs. But
he cautioned "we have a long journey ahead."
Also on Tuesday, sales figures from department store chain
Debenhams showed it outshone rivals Marks & Spencer
and Next over Christmas, sending its shares up
to 18 percent higher.
Market share (percent) and sales growth (percent)
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
Jan. 3 2016 Jan. 4 2015 in sales
Tesco 28.3 29.1 -2.7
Sainsbury 17.0 16.9 0.8
Asda 16.2 16.8 -3.5
Morrison 11.0 11.3 -2.6
Co-operative 6.0 5.9 1.4
Aldi 5.5 4.8 13.3
Waitrose 5.2 5.1 1.5
Lidl 4.2 3.5 18.5
Iceland 2.1 2.2 -4.1
Source: Kantar Worldpanel
