By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 Britain's embattled
supermarkets face a possible probe by competition regulators
after UK consumer watchdog Which? demanded an investigation into
grocers' pricing practices.
Which? said on Tuesday it had made a "super-complaint" to
the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after identifying
"misleading and confusing" pricing tactics over seven years in
areas such as multi-buy offers, at the likes of Tesco
and Asda (part of Wal-Mart Stores Inc ).
Which?, which has called for voluntary change by the
retailers, said many supermarkets were creating the illusion of
savings that did not exist. Around 40 percent of groceries in
Britain are currently sold on promotion.
"Shoppers think they're getting a bargain but in reality
it's impossible for any consumer to know if they're genuinely
getting a fair deal," Which? Executive director Richard Lloyd
said in a statement. "We're saying enough is enough."
The UK's "big four", Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury and
Morrison, have become embroiled in a price war as they
battle to hold on to sales being lost to increasing popular
German discounters Aldi and Lidl, whose cheap, no-frills offers
have struck a cord with recession-hardened Britons.
Both Tesco and Sainsbury have said they will reduce
promotions and improve customer service to win back shoppers.
Examples of confusing offers cited by Which? included pizzas
priced at 1.50 pounds ($2) at Asda being increased to 2 pounds
as they went onto a multi-buy two for 3 pounds offer.
Which? has legal powers that enable it to file
super-complaints with the CMA. The regulator has 90 days to
respond.
($1 = 0.6728 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)