By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, April 3 Plans to boost digital
surveillance powers have pushed Britain's government into a row
it can ill afford, after a week of gaffes that have raised
questions over Prime Minister David Cameron's leadership.
The plan involves monitoring all phone calls, texts, emails
and online activities to help tackle crime and militant attacks,
a move condemned even by some within Cameron's Conservative
Party and labelled by critics as a "snooper's charter".
The opposition Labour Party has made political capital out
of the furore sparked by the proposals, after a week of
embarrassment over mixed messages on a hot food tax and how to
handle a fuel strike.
"I say to the prime minister: he has got to get a grip on
this government. He has got to get a grip on the way his
government operates and the way that policy is made," Labour
leader Ed Miliband said on Tuesday.
More damaging for Cameron is criticism from members of his
own party and from the Liberal Democrats, the junior partner in
Britain's coalition administration.
The government says it is introducing the measures for the
security services to be able to keep up with new communication
technologies, and insists the plan will not give it powers to
access the contents of phone calls and emails without a warrant.
Currently, British agencies can monitor calls and emails of
specific individuals who may be under investigation, after
obtaining ministerial approval. The new powers are expected to
extend that remit to all Britons.
"It is vital that the police and security services are able
to obtain communications data in certain circumstances to
investigate serious crime and terrorism and to protect the
public," the Home Office, or interior ministry, said.
"UNMITIGATED NONSENSE"
Senior Conservative lawmaker and former party leadership
candidate David Davis said that was "unmitigated nonsense".
He warned that data caches as envisaged by the government
were open to being hacked, giving the example of recent data
breaches at Sony and Microsoft, and also
warned of the risk that government could use the data to hunt
down whistleblowers.
"What you're creating is this enormous, high-reward,
effectively easy-to-hack-into database, which would be very
useful to lots of people," Davis told Reuters, adding that
"gaffe" was too mild a term for the plan.
Several controversies have hit the government in recent
weeks, one of them over last month's annual budget, in which a
gradual phasing out of a type of tax relief for pensioners was
portrayed as a "granny tax" to help pay for tax cuts for high
earners.
Cameron and finance minister George Osborne, also a
Conservative, have struggled to shake off an image of privileged
upper class politicians out of touch with ordinary Britons.
"This does raise questions about media and political
management right at the top of the party, and it does seem as if
they have lost their grip in the last two or three weeks," said
Tim Bale, politics professor at the University of Sussex.
The Labour party had tried to boost digital surveillance
powers when it was in government, but later dropped the plan
amid fierce opposition by rival parties.
The current coalition government says its plans are
different from Labour's, because it is not creating a large
centralised database, which some fear could be easily accessed
by government officials fishing for information.
The plan to have several databases held by various
telecommunications firms and accessible only on request is seen
by some as less open to abuse.
The government already requires phone operators to store
some data on phone usage, but the new proposed powers are
expected to cover more recent technologies such as internet
voice traffic, the video calling service Skype and the social
network site Facebook.
"REPRESSIVE REGIME"
Apart from the substance of the data surveillance proposals,
the way they have been handled has also attracted criticism. The
plans were leaked to a Sunday paper with little detail on the
ramifications for telecommunications firms or civil liberties.
"Because there has not been clarity, people are getting
upset, quite rightly, about some of the worst things that might
happen. I think we urgently need to see what is actually being
proposed," Liberal Democrat Julian Huppert told Reuters.
Huppert is a member of parliament's Home Affairs Committee,
which monitors the interior ministry, and has called on Home
Secretary Theresa May to appear before the committee to answer
questions about the proposals.
The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders said it
was "shocked" by the plan, and that systematic monitoring of
communications would put Britain on a par with the "planet's
most repressive regimes".
Media reports speculate that the proposals will feature in
the Queen's Speech in May, through which the government
traditionally announces new policies.
Both Huppert and Davis said uncertainty over the plan could
harm industry, given that telecoms firms may have to shoulder
the costs of collecting more customer information, while other
firms could think twice about basing operations in Britain if
they feel their communications are not secure.
"If the government wants to get this to work, you can't rush
it. This needs to be properly consulted on," said one senior
telecommunications industry source.
The Internet Services Providers' Association called for a
the plans to be "widely consulted upon in an open and
transparent manner".