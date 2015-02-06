(Adds quote from Cameron's spokeswoman, other details)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Feb 6 A British tribunal ruled on Friday
that some aspects of intelligence-sharing between security
agencies in Britain and the United States were unlawful until
December 2014, in a ground-breaking case brought by civil
liberties groups.
The Investigatory Powers Tribunal ruled that Britain's GCHQ
had acted unlawfully in accessing data on millions of people in
Britain that had been collected by the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA), because the arrangements were secret.
Campaign groups Liberty, Privacy International, Amnesty
International and others brought the case following revelations
about mass surveillance made by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden.
It was the first time in its 15-year history that the
tribunal, which deals with legal challenges to Britain's GCHQ,
MI5 and MI6, had issued a ruling that went against one of those
security agencies.
The legal challenge forced the British government to reveal
some details about the previously secret rules governing how
GCHQ accessed data collected as part of the NSA's Prism and
Upstream programmes, first revealed by Snowden in June 2013.
The tribunal ruled that "the regime governing the
soliciting, receiving, storing and transmitting by UK
authorities of private communications of individuals located in
the UK, which have been obtained by U.S. authorities pursuant to
Prism and ... Upstream" contravened human rights laws until the
government's disclosures about how the arrangements worked.
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said the
rules on intelligence-sharing were now fully lawful, adding:
"The judgment will not require GCHQ to change what it does."
"VIOLATED OUR RIGHTS"
Material revealed by Snowden and cited by the civil
liberties groups showed Prism allows the NSA to access data
handled by the world's largest Internet companies, including
Google, Yahoo, Facebook and others.
The groups hailed Friday's ruling as a major victory.
"We now know that, by keeping the public in the dark about
their secret dealings with the National Security Agency, GCHQ
acted unlawfully and violated our rights," Liberty's legal
director James Welch said in a statement.
Friday's ruling followed on from a judgment by the same
tribunal in December that Britain's legal regime governing mass
surveillance of the Internet by intelligence agencies did not
violate human rights.
The tribunal's concern, addressed in the new ruling, was
that until details of how GCHQ and the NSA shared data were made
public in the course of the court proceedings, the legal
safeguards provided by British law were being side-stepped.
"Today's IPT ruling reaffirms that the processes and
safeguards within the intelligence-sharing regime were fully
adequate at all times," a GCHQ spokesman said. "It is simply
about the amount of detail about those processes and safeguards
that needed to be in the public domain."
The civil liberties groups are preparing to challenge the
December ruling in the European Court of Human Rights, arguing
that the limited safeguards revealed by the government were not
enough to make GCHQ's activities compliant with privacy laws.
