STAINES, England, July 20 Dressed in a
traditional scarlet coat and with a feather in his hat, Queen
Swan Marker David Barber led six wooden rowing skiffs up the
River Thames on Monday as bird counters began the old English
tradition of Swan Upping.
The five-day census goes back to the 12th century when the
Crown claimed ownership of all mute swans and the birds were
often destined for the royal dining table.
Today, it is a way of collecting data and assessing young
cygnets for injury or disease.
"Swan Upping is the way of monitoring the welfare of the
Thames swans," Barber, who lead the so-called Swan Uppers, told
Reuters.
"It dates right back to the 12th century when swans then
were eaten, they were an important food; but of course today it
is all about conservation and education."
From their boats, each flying flags and pennants, the teams
round up the swans on the Thames, shouting "All Up!" when a
brood of cygnets is spotted.
They bring the birds ashore -- sometimes flapping -- where
adult swans are counted and cygnets are weighed, measured and
examined before being released.
After the five-day journey that takes the Swan Uppers from
Sunbury near London to Abingdon near Oxford, the Queen's Swan
Marker will write a report. Last year, markers ringed 120
cygnets.
